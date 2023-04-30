Turtle Beach Launches New Stealth Pro Wireless Gaming Headset Players looking for a new awesome gaming headset have a new option from Turtle Beach as they revealed the new Stealth Pro.

Turtle Beach has revealed a brand new wireless gaming headset for their line, as console players can snag the new Stealth Pro. Building off of the previous model with some newer features, this design has been made for the serious hardcore gamer who plays for multiple hours a day and needs a dedicated system they can easily pick up and connect to. This model has been designed for both Xbox and PlayStation, with specific versions for each console, currently priced at $330 for each system. We got more details about it below as it is currently available via their website.

"With 56% more surface area compared to 40mm drivers, not only are the Stealth Pro's signature 50mm Nanoclear drivers larger and more powerful to create more bass and a wider soundstage, but they are also hand-matched to eliminate subtle differences between left and right speakers. The Stealth Pro's optimized ear cup cavities and audio customization options via the Turtle Beach Audio Hub app combine to produce a truly detailed soundstage and captivating surround sound, whether using Windows Sonic for Xbox and PC, Sony 3D Audio for PS5, Dolby Atmos, or DTS Headphone: X."

"Stealth Pro also features versatile active noise-cancellation, adjustable from full noise-transparency where you can still hear ambient background noise, all the way to 25dB noise reduction to block out most distractions and stay focused. The Stealth Pro's removable TruSpeak boom mic also reduces background noise, plus, the boom mic and dual built-in mics both utilize Turtle Beach's exclusive S.M.A.R.T. (Sonic Measurement Audio Reduction Tuning) technology which is designed to further minimize background noise and only let your voice through."

"Premium leatherette and memory foam cushions with Turtle Beach's patented ProSpecs glasses-friendly technology provide added comfort, while a metal-reinforced headband and zinc alloy frame ensure the Stealth Pro is built to last. Additional features like Dual-Wireless connectivity, Variable Mic Monitoring, Superhuman Hearing, audio presets, and a variety of customization controls are available via the Turtle Beach Audio Hub app which is available for Windows PC and Mac, and compatible iOS and Android mobile devices."