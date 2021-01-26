Twitch Gaming To Host Gaming Industry Icons Roundtable

Twitch Gaming revealed today that they will be hosting a special Gaming Industry Icons Roundtable happening on Tuesday, January 26th. The roundtable will feature three former platform executives including Reggie Fils-Aimé, former President of Nintendo America, Jack Tretton, former President of PlayStation, and Robbie Bach, former President of the Entertainment & Devices Division at Microsoft. That's a mighty impressive lineup of people to chat about gaming as this event will lead into the 10th annual New York Game Awards. The roundtable will be held this Tuesday, January 26th starting at 3:30pm PT exclusively on the Twitch Gaming channel, with the awards show kicking off with a 4:30pm pre-show and a 5pm start time. You can read more about the roundtable below.

Moderated by Twitch creator Okaydrian, the panelists will share stories from their time in direct competition, discuss the current state of the industry, upcoming trends, and raise awareness of the New York Video Game Critics Circle's (NYVGCC) non-profit work in underserved communities. Twitch Gaming is breaking down barriers and increasing the gaming community's depth of industry knowledge through a one of a kind unfiltered conversation with gaming industry leaders who helped build it. Twitch Gaming is committed to giving our audience unprecedented access to industry insiders. Viewers of this roundtable will get a rare chance to ask direct questions and join the conversation using Chat. Jack Tretton: Joined Sony in 1995 and worked on PS1, 2006-2014 president of Sony Computer Entertainment America (SCEA).

Reggie Fils-Aimé: Joined Nintendo in 2003 as EVP of Sales & Marketing, 2006 – 2019 President of Nintendo of America (NOA).

Robbie Bach: Joined Microsoft in 1988 and stayed for 22 years, led the division that was responsible for the Xbox, Xbox 360, Zune, Games for Windows, Windows Phone and the Microsoft TV platform and retired as President of the Entertainment and Devices division in 2010