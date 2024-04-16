Posted in: Conventions, Events, Games, TwitchCon, Video Games | Tagged: Twitch, TwitchCon Europe

TwitchCon Europe 2024 Announces Initial Streamer Lineup

TwitchCon Europe 2024 has some big plans for this year's event as they have revealed the initial set of streamers who will be on hand.

Article Summary Initial lineup of Twitch streamers for TwitchCon Europe 2024 in Rotterdam announced.

Exciting schedule with featured streamers, interactive challenges, and workshops.

Minecraft Championship LIVE with audience participation and a grand 2024 Crown battle.

TwitchCon Europe brings communities together for gaming, networking, and fun.

Organizers for TwitchCon Europe 2024 revealed some of the talent they will have on hand this year, as they dropped the early list of attending streamers. This is a pretty interesting list that's got some buzz going for it, and if you're a regular Twitch streamer this has to get you excited to attend. Early confirmed streamers include Amar, AndreaOMeVoy, BagheraJones, Bekyamon, CyborgAngel, daniellippens, Ebonix, Fems, FiNessi_, JackManifoldTV, levideweerd, Lumenti, lydia__am, MrGibbon, Owengejuicetv, pepipin, Radderss, ronnyberger, RouzVega, Saar, Shylily, Smajor, StreamwithLien, Sweet_Anita, Syrix, LEAH, Samora, and Twoosi. In case you haven't already started planning for it in Europe, the event will take place for the first time in Rotterdam from June 29-30, with several events being broadcast live on the platform for those who can't attened.

TwitchCon Europe 2024

TwitchCon is Twitch's twice-annual IRL gathering that sees tens of thousands of Twitch streamers, viewers, and communities meet in-person for a weekend of creativity, competitive gaming, knowledge-sharing and fun. This summer, Twitch plans to paint the town purple in Rotterdam and all attendees will be able to see their favourite streamers, try new experiences and hear about new products, whilst having great fun with friends.

The Featured Streamers set the agenda for this year's schedule with loads of exciting events, insightful workshops, and activities announced today. Highlights include Samora's interactive trivia challenge, Sweet_Anita's PixelGuesser game show, the Baldur's Gate 3 cast talk show with LEAH, and MrGibbon's celebration of the Roleplay community on Twitch. Alongside these Featured Streamers, Twitch Rivals will host several fun and entertaining tournaments throughout the weekend. Minecraft fans can get involved with MC Championship LIVE, where the genius builders at Noxcrew have cooked up phenomenal custom challenges with opportunities for the audience to affect the game. The finale will see some of the biggest Minecraft streamers battle for the 2024 Crown to close out the show.

