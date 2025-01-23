Posted in: Final Fantasy, Games, Mobile Games, Square Enix | Tagged: Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis, War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius

Two Final Fantasy Mobile Games Receive January 2025 Updates

War Of The Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius and Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis both have an update out for January 2025

Article Summary Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis launches FF7R Crossover II with Cid Highwind as a new playable character.

Enjoy a Free Daily 10 Draw and gain new gear and rewards up to 1,000 Blue Crystals in FFVII EC.

War Of The Visions: FFBE celebrates with FFV crossover and chance to recruit Gilgamesh.

Unlock exclusive Vision card and Genji Glaive in WOTV: FFBE's limited-time collaboration event.

Square Enix has released two updates for two different Final Fantasy mobile titles, as they serve as the only updates for January 2025 among all their mobile titles. The two games in question are War Of The Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius, which has added a new crossover event featuring FFV; and Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis, which has launched another FF7R crossover as Cid Highwind has joined the game's roster. We have finer details of both updates below as they are currently live.

Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis

Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis Announces Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Crossover II, live starting January 29 until February 26. Break a leg in the brand-new LOVELESS chapter, which introduces new gear for Aerith, Yuffie and Barrett, and a new Wallpaper for the in-game homescreen. During the event, players can also enjoy a Daily Free 10 Draw (up to 280 times for free) and rewards of up to 1,000 Blue Crystals.

Cid Highwind joins the Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis roster as a playable character. With the release of Final Fantasy VII Chapter 8: An Encounter with the Past, Cid Highwind has officially joined the cast as a playable character.

War Of The Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius

War Of The Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius Welcomes the New Year with the Final Fantasy V Collaboration Reissue from now until March 4. For a limited time, players will have the chance to recruit the iconic Final Fantasy V character Gilgamesh to their party. Additionally, players will be able to obtain the "Sidekicks Do NOT Ditch the Hero!" Vision card and Gilgamesh's exclusive weapon, the Genji Glaive. During the Final Fantasy V Collaboration Reissue Campaign, make sure to log in each day of the week for bonuses, including Visiore, Featured Summon Ticket, Rainbow Vision Sphere, and more.

