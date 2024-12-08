Posted in: Final Fantasy, Games, Mobile Games, Square Enix | Tagged: Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis, final fantasy x-2, War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius

Two Final Fantasy Mobile Titles Launch Winter Updates

Two Final Fantasy mobile games have new content updates for you to enjoy over the holidays, as one has new features and the other a crossover

Article Summary Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis updates with winter gear and a holiday campaign.

Enjoy free 10 draws and bonuses during Ever Crisis' Winter Campaign.

War of the Visions collaborates with Final Fantasy X-2, introducing Yuna and Paine.

Paine is free in War of the Visions, with a new YRP Vision Card available.

Square Enix has launched two new updates for a couple of their mobile titles, as two Final Fantasy games have got some winter-themed stuff happening. First off, Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis has launched a new update in which you'll be getting some new gear for your character, as well as a brand-new Winter Campaign to explore. Meanwhile, War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius has kicked off an all-new crossover event with Final Fantasy X-2, as Yuna and Paine have arrived in the game for a limited time. We have the finer details below, but neither of these is a content-heavy release. They're basically here to give you something to do through the holidays until they kick things up again next year.

Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis

Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis Introduces Winter-Themed Campaign and Gear

Bundle up for the snow with new Winter-themed gear for Yuffie, available now during "A Holiday Battle: The Holy Flame's Bounty" Event.

Players can journey out into the all-new Winter-themed campaign, taking place now until the end of the year. For the duration of the Winter Campaign, players will be given a Daily Free 10 Draw and Login Bonuses for 5★ Guaranteed Weapon Draw Ticket, up to 1,500 Blue Crystals, and a Mythril Ingot.



War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius

War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius Begins Collaboration With Final Fantasy X-2 With A Free Powerful Unit

Players can recruit some of their favorite characters from Final Fantasy X-2, including Yuna and Paine, with Paine currently being free to recruit. Yuna (FFX-2) will be recruitable as a UR Light-type Gunner, while Paine will be free to obtain as a UR Dark-type Warrior.

Additionally, the "YRP, Taking the Stage!" UR Vision Card featuring Yuna, Paine and Rikku is currently available for players to obtain.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!