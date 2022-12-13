Two Point Campus Adds New Holiday Update For Free

SEGA and two Point Studios have released a new update for Two Point Campus as you can now get into the holiday spirit at school. If you couldn't already guess from the images and the trailer down at the bottom, this is basically one great big festive package of content where you'll be getting Christmas and other holiday-themed items added to the game. Now you have new courses, new decorations, new student clothes, and more to enjoy the season with. Here's more info from the devs as you can download this for free today.

"Players can now decorate their campuses with a whole host of yuletide treats, like Christmas trees, stockings, fairy lights, and even Santa's sleigh – complete with the reindeer team. If that wasn't enough, players can dress up their faculty and friends in Santa suits, elf outfits, giant snowman heads, or Krampus'…um…let's call it fur. Speaking of Krampus, the dastardly fiend has arrived in Two Point County to wreak havoc on your holidays. The new Challenge Mode level "Two Point Krampus" sees you defending your students from this festive spirit-sapping menace by keeping holiday cheer levels (and funds) as high as possible."

"And that's not the only challenge players will face; if the community manages to collectively raise $1 billion in-game dollars in this new level, they'll unlock a cool secret holly jolly item. Two Point Studios will be keeping track of the community's shared progress on Two Point Campus' main menu. Best of all, even if you're too busy to celebrate the season with us, all items, costumes, and the challenge mode level will remain after the event period. All your festive items even work in Two Point Campus' Space Academy DLC, which is out now on all platforms."