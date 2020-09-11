Ubisoft Announces AGOS: A Game of Space During UbiForward

Ubisoft revealed a new VR title on the way this October during UbiForward yesterday as we'll be experiencing AGOS: A Game of Space. This particular title is a space exploration adventure built for virtual reality. You will go on a unique interstellar journey to reach a new habitable planet for you to live on, if you can find one. You'll become the AI, operating the last ship to leave a condemned Earth where you will be guiding a group of survivors across eight special stellar systems with the goal of finding a new home. It's an awesome experience that we look forward to playing as the game will launch on October 28th, 2020 for Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, and Valve Index headsets.

As the AI operating the very last ship to leave a condemned Earth, guide a group of survivors for centuries through a perilous interstellar journey to find a new home. Experience innovative and realistic physics-based gameplay to build and pilot your probes.