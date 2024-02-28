Posted in: Games, Ubisoft, Video Games | Tagged: Biomorph, Lucid Dreams Studio

Ubisoft Announces Investment In Indie Metroidvania Biomorph

Ubisoft announced today they have made an investment with Lucid Dreams Studios in their upcoming Matroidvania title, Biomorph.

Biomorph features a unique power absorption mechanic, allowing players to evolve and transform.

Strategic AI adapts, offering players a dynamic challenge as they revisit areas of the game.

Biomorph offers a vast world to explore, city customization, and a diverse range of weapons.

Ubisoft announced this morning they have made an investment with Lucid Dreams Studio toward their upcoming Metroidvania game Biomorph. The primary goal of their investment was for end-of-development financing, as they "recognized the talent, scope, and diversity" of the developer as they are pushing to release the game on PC via Steam on April 5. The company isn't taking on any publishing duties, leaving that to LDC themselves, but it is an interesting show of good faith to see the game come to life.

Biomorph

Biomorph is a captivating 2D Metroidvania adventure hand-drawn to perfection. Throughout the dark crusade, enemies aren't simply just defeated. Their powers are absorbed, enabling players to evolve into a formidable force. Each creature vanquished triggers transformation, granting new abilities for combat and exploration.

Become Your Enemy: Play as the enemies by killing them and taking their shape. You will be able to use their skills to fight other enemies or use their powers to navigate in uncharted territories. Who never dreamt of using sneaky or powerful monsters to beat up other foes?

Fight your way through a challenging AI system where previously mimicked creatures unlock new powers to create a unique experience while revisiting areas of the game. Watch out and choose wisely which creatures to bimorph!

Choose your fighting style by using an arsenal of melee and range weapons, each of them having its own upgrade trees, to bash and shoot enemies. Create different builds in support of your play style by equipping and mixing different unique skills that you can upgrade.

Explore a vast, non-linear, interconnected world composed of 16 different environments, home of optional boss fights, eccentric NPCs, tons of secrets, and upgrades to reward the most daring explorer.

Rebuild the city of Blightmoor and befriend the townspeople, learning more about both their and the town's origins. Customize the look of the city to have a unique experience and to feel at home.

