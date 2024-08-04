Posted in: Games, Ubisoft, Video Games | Tagged: nfl, NFL Primetime Fantasy, NFLPA

Ubisoft Announces NFL Primetime Fantasy For Mobile

Ubisoft and the NFL have come together for a new mobile title, as NFL Primetime Fantasy was announced for iOS and Android

Article Summary Ubisoft and NFL launch new mobile game, NFL Primetime Fantasy, coming to iOS and Android in November 2024.

Collect NFL player cards, build your roster, and compete in a fantasy league with real-time decisions during NFL games.

Customize your experience with event-based competitions, including NFL Playoffs, for rewards and upgrades.

Compete on leaderboards against friends and other fans, striving for top scores and exclusive incentives.

Ubisoft has teamed up with the NFL and the National Football League Players Association (NFLPA) for a new mobile title called NFL Primetime Fantasy. The game is designed to have you make smart plays against other players as you'll collect NFL player cards to assemble a roster and take on others in their own version of a fantasy league. We have more details and the trailer here as they are currently taking pre-registrations for iOS and Android, with the game coming out in early November 2024.

NFL Primetime Fantasy

Experience the adrenaline rush of making real-time decisions during live NFL games that directly affect your fantasy points! Unleash your coaching instincts by predicting big moments or swapping out players from your bench at the right time to boost your score and outperform the competition. Take control of your fantasy team's performance live on gameday. Put on your coaching hat as you make substitutions and activate stat modifiers in real time during any NFL game. Can you make the right calls in the biggest moments to earn the top spot on the leaderboard? Assemble the ultimate roster of your favorite NFL players. Collect player cards with individual stat boosters and level them up to give you an even bigger edge on gameday!

Customize your gameday experience with event-based competitions during live NFL games. Register lineups for multiple games in a weekend, or just play alongside your favorite NFL team every Sunday. Compete with your friends against other fans throughout the NFL Playoffs. The action continues until the final play of the season! Strive to beat target scores during events to collect rewards and upgrade your roster. Access higher-tiered events as your card collection grows and earns even bigger incentives. See how you stack up against your friends and other managers on the leaderboards and compete for the top spots!

