Ubisoft Announces Skull & Bones Is Coming This November

After over a year of rumors and speculation and wondering when we'd get confirmation, Ubisoft finally revealed Skull & Bones today. Today during their annual Ubisoft Forward event, the company finally showed off their upcoming open-world pirate survival multiplayer title, in which you will be taking on a life at sea and carving out your own path. Everything in this game is yours for the taking, but it all comes with a price that might be too high. But hey, no risk no reward. It will be up to you to chart your own destiny and rise from being an outcast on the streets to becoming a pirate king. All through the work of building up your Infamy, taking on other ships in naval combat, and going off on expeditions across the world. You can read more and check out all the videos from today's announcement as the game will be released on November 8th, 2022.

Inspired by the legendary tales around piracy, players will get to experience the authentic pirate life. From accepting contracts, gathering resources, to navigating important trade routes and attacking wealthy merchant ships, each decision will influence their journey, with varying levels of risk and reward. As they grow their Infamy, players will be able to fully craft and customize their naval fleet and unlock a variety of new items throughout the game. The game is inspired by one of the deadliest periods in history – the end of the 17th century. Considered to be the second Golden Age of Piracy, it sets the stage for a chaotic and ruthless era of pirates, warring factions, powerful organizations and empires all vying for power in the untamed paradise of the Indian Ocean. Each journey in the Skull and Bones universe will be unique. Players can expand their empire by joining forces with up to two other friends or players they encounter out at sea. For additional challenge, they can enable PVP and test their iron against aspiring kingpins, powerful organizations, local factions, or even rival pirates. Building on an ambitious, multi-year post-launch plan, the game will be regularly updated with new content, activities, stories and challenges that will be free for all players.

The world of Skull & Bones is a treasure trove to explore as you sail to the furthest reaches of the Indian Ocean. From the coasts of Africa to the East Indies discover distinct regions each with their own unique ecosystems. Learn to use the wind to your advantage by trimming your sails to increase your speed as you try to survive treacherous waters, dangerous rogue waves, and deadly wildlife. Experience the dark and dangerous seas, the thrill of taking on threats with cannons and other weapons is one that truly needs to be felt. You can sail alone or with friends and choose to make allies or foes out of them. Immerse yourself in this perilous paradise as you live and breathe the ultimate pirate fantasy, either alone or with others. Choose how you want to play, either PvE only or PvEvP.