Ubisoft Launches Hyper Scape – Season 2: The Aftermath

This week, Ubisoft launched the second season of Hyper Scape into the game, simply calling the entire event "The Aftermath". This season gets a little trickier for a few reasons. First, there's a new weapon called the Atrax which bursts sticky explosives that detonate on a countdown. Next, there's a new district of the city which will cause a bit of congestion for people when they're forced through it. Ther's also a new limited-time hack coming mid-season called Platform that allows players to deploy a horizontal platform for some creative options. There will also be several brand-new time-limited game modes coming including Crown Rush Duo and Floor Is Lava. You can read more about the season below along with two trailers and some pics.

The new Memorial district and landmark are located in the North of Neo-Arcadia, on top of Unity Hill where Mathieu Eiffel's Season 1 secret lab was located. The Memorial landmark, build by Prisma Dimensions to honor the people hurt by the Blackout, is an impressive monument offering the same kind of loot density and conflict opportunities as the nine other Neo-Arcadia landmarks. As it's located on top of a hill, it provides great sights on all districts of the virtual city. Amongst the limited-time modes available during Season 2, Crown Rush solo will come back during the Season with a brand-new feature, Second Chance, allowing players who get eliminated early in the game to get reinserted and keep playing. The fan-favorite Faction War will also come back in Season 2 as a limited-time mode, including some changes to make it even more fun and accessible.

One big moment in Season 2 will be the launch of the Halloween event, starting October 20th and ending on November 3rd. During the event, the Crown Rush Squad game mode will be playable by night, as it will be the case for the limited-time modes Crown Rush Solo (Season 2 week 3) and Dark Haze Squad. The Halloween event will also feature a complete Halloween, spooky dress-up for Neo-Arcadia, the game hub and the lobby. Exclusive cosmetics will be available in the game's store all along the event.