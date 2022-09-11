Ubisoft Reveals New Details To Just Dance 2023 Edition

Ubisoft revealed the latest entry in the Just Dance franchise as we got a good look at the 2023 Edition during UbiForward. This time around, the team is taking a very different approach to the game as they have incorporated a new art style that will bring a change of pace and vibe to the dance title. Along with more modern hits to groove to that have been released within the last calendar year, giving you a more modern feeling than just grooving to hits that had been out for a while. The game will drop on November 22nd for all three major consoles. For now, here's more info from the team on this one.

This year, Just Dance enters a new era as a dance-on-demand platform, which will fuel players with free content updates on an ongoing basis and even more ways to get moving with the following new features: Online Multiplayer: For the first time in the Just Dance franchise, players can enjoy the full game online with up to five of their friends or other players around the world with Online Groups. All players will be connected to the host's menu, allowing them to interact with one another through the new emote stickers system, choose songs and hit the dance floor together, no matter where they're located. Online Groups will support cross-play, while players can continue to enjoy local multiplayer as well!

New Art Direction and Redesigned User Interface: Jump into a whole new world of Just Dance, complete with a fresh look and feel, immersive 3D worlds and intuitive navigation menus. Powerful Recommendation System: The new and improved recommendation system offers players personalized playlists and curated songs right at their fingertips.

Progression and Rewards: Players can move up in the ranks with the brand-new progression system, allowing them to earn in-game points for each completed dance. These points will go toward unlocking new rewards, such as customizing dancer cards for the first time in Just Dance! Players can personalize their dancer card to fit their own personality by modifying the avatar, background, name badge and alias. They can also redeem points to receive emote stickers, which can be used to communicate with other players in Online Groups. Free Content Updates: Just Dance will provide regular, ongoing updates so players can expect new game modes, songs and themed seasons for years to come!

Just Dance 2023 Edition features 40 new songs and universes, from chart-topping hits, viral internet phenomena and original songs, including: "Physical" by Dua Lipa

"More" by K/DA Ft. Madison Beer , (G)I-DLE, Lexie Liu, Jaira Burns & Seraphine

Ft. , (G)I-DLE, Lexie Liu, Jaira Burns & Seraphine "CAN'T STOP THE FEELING!" by Justin Timberlake

"Love Me Land" by Zara Larsson

"Locked Out of Heaven" by Bruno Mars

"STAY" by The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

"Sweet But Psycho" by Ava Max

"Rather Be" by Clean Bandit Ft. Jess Glynne

"If You Wanna Party" by The Just Dancers

And many more to be announced!