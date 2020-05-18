Ubisoft Reveals Operation Steel Wave For Rainbow Six Siege

Ubisoft finally released details of the next addition to Rainbow Six Siege as we look at the two operatives and map for Operation Steel Wave. The two new operators you'll be playing with are Ace, a new Attacker from Norway, and Melusi, a new Defender from South Africa. Ace comes with a new breaching gadget that is a bit slower but does the job just as well. While Melusi comes with a gadget that will disrupt the way you play by using vibration. On top of this, you'll be getting a rework of the map House. While parts of it are familiar, most of the map has been completely changed as it suggests the family who lives here upgraded the home since you last saw it. With new additions to the building, decorated rooms with obstacles, a second staircase, and more. You can check it all out in the video below, as well as read up on the new operators you'll be playing with.

Norwegian Attacker Ace and South African Defender Melusi are the two new Operators coming in Operation Steel Wave. As a part of the Norwegian Home Guard, Ace acquired a heroic reputation. After being accepted into the Forsvarets Spesialkommando, on a joint UN operation in Somalia, Ace emerged saving Kali's life. The offer to join NIGHTHAVEN swiftly followed. Ace is equipped with S.E.L.M.A., a throwable and stickable device that will stick to any vertical surface and slowly destroy up to 3 panels, one after the other. The S.E.L.M.A. gadget can also be thrown at almost any defensive gadget and destroy it with its arms or water explosive. Melusi signed up with the South African National Defence Force to broaden her skillset and fund her field ranger training. After an ambush left her badly wounded, she resigned from the military and – as the heart of the Inkaba Task Force Anti-Poaching Unit – began training local women in tracking, interception, and surveillance. Melusi is equipped with Banshee deployable electronic gadgets. It applies a slowing effect to any attackers that are in a direct line of sight. The Banshee can also be used as an intel gadget as it produces an identifiable sound when an attacker entire its range.

Steel Wave will hit the Test Servers tomorrow, May 19th, and will go live in Rainbow Six Siege a few weeks later.