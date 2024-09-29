Posted in: eSports, Games, Tekken 8, Video Games | Tagged: Red Bull, Red Bull Golden Letters, tekken

Ulsan Takes The Title at Red Bull Golden Letters Tekken 8 Tourney

Red Bull Golden Letters took place this weekend, with Lim "Ulsan" Soo-hoon capturing the top honors in the Tekken 8 tournament

Article Summary Lim "Ulsan" Soo-hoon wins the 2024 Red Bull Golden Letters Tekken 8 tournament with an undefeated run.

The event featured four global qualifiers and a new 20-player group stage to determine the top-12 elimination bracket.

Korean legends, including CherryBerryMango, showcased intense matchups in a climactic bracket showdown.

AK's journey in the loser’s bracket ended in a gripping Grand Finals against Ulsan, who emerged victorious.

Red Bull Golden Letters took place this weekend at the Red Bull Gaming Sphere in London, and at the end of the event, Lim "Ulsan" Soo-hoon took home the title. The Grand Finals was basically one of the best tournament runs you'll see in a while from a single compeditor, as Ulsan fought off Alexandre "AK" Laverez in an undefeated run to be crowned the 2024 Red Bull Golden Letters Champion. We have the rundown from Red Bull themselves below as you can watch the tournament finals above.

Red Bull Golden Letters 2024

For the first time in Red Bull Golden Letters history, this year's Tekken 8 tournament featured four global qualifier rounds across North America, Europe, Japan, and the United Kingdom. Saturday also saw an all-new 20-player group stage, where the pros spent the day competing for a spot in the top-12 elimination bracket on Sunday, including Red Bull Players Hoa "Anakin" Luu and Arslan "Arslan Ash" Siddique, as well as inaugural Red Bull Golden Letters winner Richie "Ayorichie" Olusanya.

The new 20-player group stage on Saturday quickly escalated into a series of intense matchups, as the pros brought their A-game. British pro player Kane "KaneAndTrench" Heartfield, South Korean Tekken legends Jae-hyun "CherryBerryMango" Kim and Lim "Ulsan" Soo-hoon, and European open qualifiers winner Nino "Nino" Schwarz quickly emerged as frontrunners in the tournament, sweeping the group stages with 4-0 wins. In the final group stage, UK open qualifier winner Akhil "Tetsu" Kakar narrowly secured his spot in the top-12 elimination bracket, beating Joseph "Joey Fury" Bennett and Mohammed "the-SAM-brother" Al Jabri in a three-way tie.

Kicking off Sunday's 12-player winner's bracket, CherryBerryMango and Ulsan continued their winning streaks, defeating KaneAndTrench and AK in the semi-finals and sending them to the loser's bracket. In a clash of Korean Tekken legends, Ulsan secured his spot in the Grand Finals, sending CherryBerryMango to the loser's final with a 3-1 score. After being relegated to the loser's bracket by Ulsan, AK fought his way back to a chance at the Red Bull Golden Letters crown, defeating Jodd and KaneAndTrench, before facing off against CherryBerryMango. With one final chance at the Grand Finals, AK came in strong and swiftly ended CherryBerryMango's run with a 3-0 win, securing his spot against Ulsan for the second time. The Grand Finals culminated in a gripping redemption match between AK and tournament favourite Ulsan. Though AK put up a strong fight, Ulsan's efforts were unmatched, swiftly winning the Grand Finals with a 3-1 win.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!