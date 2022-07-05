Ultra Kaiju Monster Rancher To Be Released On Nintendo Switch

Bandai Namco announced this week that they will be releasing Ultra Kaiju Monster Rancher for the Nintendo Switch this year. In what is a very unique crossover between franchises, the game will be taking the monsters that you know and love from Ultraman and mixing them with the successful gaming series Monster Rancher, which is currently celebrating its 25th anniversary. If you've played the latter then you know what's coming next, as the game will let you breed and train unique monsters which you will then present for competition. We have a little more info on the game below along with a quote from the company about the game, but we don't quite have a release window yet. Also, please enjoy the announcement trailer!

In Ultra Kaiju Monster Rancher, players take on the role of an up-and-coming rancher to breed, befriend and train Ultra Kaiju for competition. The game features more than 200 kinds of Kaiju from the Ultraman series to collect via the Song Search function to play songs. Kaiju can also be generated using NFC-enabled devices or items such as transport ID cards. Players can also combine or synthesize monsters to create all-new-looking Kaiju. In addition to enjoying unique movements from Ultra Kaiju not typically seen in past works, Ultra Kaiju Monster Rancher sets the stage for epic clashes of monstrous proportions reminiscent of classic Ultraman bouts. "Between Ultraman's impressive roster of Ultra Kaiju and Monster Rancher's expertise in simulating how to raise monsters, bridging both franchises is a natural fit to create a fantastic and fun monster breeding simulation," said Kentaro Matano, Producer at Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. "Fans of these beloved franchises as well as those who enjoy monster breeding games will get a thrill from discovering, raising, and befriending their very own Kaiju and creating epic battles in Ultra Kaiju Monster Rancher!"