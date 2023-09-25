Posted in: Games, GungHo Online Entertainment, Puzzle & Dragons, Video Games | Tagged: ultraman

Ultraman Makes Yet Another Return To Puzzle & Dragons

Ultraman has decided to make a new appearance in Puzzle & Dragons, bringing with him another multi-week event for item collection.

Stop us if you've heard this one before, but Ultraman has decided to swoop into the game Puzzle & Dragons for another special event. It seems like we get a couple of these every year now where Ultraman and his companions all come into the game for a few weeks and just hang out while you collect some exclusive items for a limited time. GungHo Online Entertainment has launched this latest event, starting today and running through October 9, where you can take part in a few new challenges and collect new items, all of which we have the info for you here. Have fun!

"Team up with newly added titular heroes from throughout the brand's history, including Ultraman Ginga, Ultraman Orb Spacium Zeperion, Ultraman Jack, and Ultraman Blazar, with pulls from the 6 Magic Stones! Ultraman Egg Machine and Ultraman Memorial Egg Machine. The latter will grant a free pull to all players who log in during the event."

Defend the World

Save humanity and serve as a guardian of peace in seven unique Puzzle & Dragons dungeons:

Ultraman is a dungeon that lets players battle for a chance to earn rewards, including Ultraman Event Medal – Gold. Players can also receive one pull from the Ultraman Memorial Egg Machine as a first-time clear reward for clearing the Giant of Light-Expert floor.

is a dungeon that lets players battle for a chance to earn rewards, including Ultraman Event Medal – Gold. Players can also receive one pull from the Ultraman Memorial Egg Machine as a first-time clear reward for clearing the Giant of Light-Expert floor. Ultraman Colosseum! rewards teams headed by a specified leader character with a drop rate of 100%, guaranteeing Rainbow Metal Dragon and more. Players will also receive an Event Medal – Black for clearing the dungeon for the first time. Multiplayer! Ultraman Colosseum! is a 3-player mode of Ultraman Colosseum!

rewards teams headed by a specified leader character with a drop rate of 100%, guaranteeing Rainbow Metal Dragon and more. Players will also receive an Event Medal – Black for clearing the dungeon for the first time. [Ultra Hero] Title Challenge! is a special dungeon that challenges players to use a fixed Helper and clear within a certain time limit. Players will receive the [Ultra Hero] title as a first-time clear reward.

is a special dungeon that challenges players to use a fixed Helper and clear within a certain time limit. Players will receive the [Ultra Hero] title as a first-time clear reward. Ultraman – Fixed Team rewards players that clear all floors using a fixed team with a pull from the Ultraman Memorial Egg Machine. Players will receive various rewards for clearing each floor, including Ultraman Event Medal – Gold.

rewards players that clear all floors using a fixed team with a pull from the Ultraman Memorial Egg Machine. Players will receive various rewards for clearing each floor, including Ultraman Event Medal – Gold. Jugglus Juggler Descended!-Assists Invalid rewards players that defeat the boss with a guaranteed Jugglus Juggler drop. Players will also receive one pull from the Clear Reward! ★6+ Ultraman Egg Machine as a first-time clear reward. Multiplayer! Jugglus Juggler Descended!-Assists Invalid is a 3-player mode of Jugglus Juggler Descended!-Assists Invalid.

rewards players that defeat the boss with a guaranteed Jugglus Juggler drop. Players will also receive one pull from the Clear Reward! ★6+ Ultraman Egg Machine as a first-time clear reward.

Monster Exchange

Use Ultraman Event Medals collected from the Ultraman, Jugglus Juggler Descended!-Assists Invalid, and Ultraman – Fixed Team dungeons to trade for select characters at the Monster Exchange. The Monster Exchange lineup features event-exclusive characters, like Absolute Tartarus.

Special Puzzle & Dragons Bundles

With these limited-time bundles, players can recruit intergalactic warriors to help preserve the well-being of the planet:

30 Magic Stones & Ultraman Orb Egg Machine: Grants 30 Magic Stones, 5x Event Medal – Black, and one pull from the Ultraman Orb Egg Machine for $29.99 USD, guaranteeing Ultraman Orb Spacium Zeperion. Players will also get the Ultraman Event BGM Set 2 when they get Ultraman Orb Spacium Zeperion for the first time.

Grants 30 Magic Stones, 5x Event Medal – Black, and one pull from the Ultraman Orb Egg Machine for $29.99 USD, guaranteeing Ultraman Orb Spacium Zeperion. Players will also get the Ultraman Event BGM Set 2 when they get Ultraman Orb Spacium Zeperion for the first time. 30 Magic Stones & Ultraman Mebius Egg Machine: Grants 30 Magic Stones, 5x Event Medal – Black, and one pull from the Ultraman Mebius Egg Machine for $29.99 USD, guaranteeing Ultraman Mebius. Players will also get the Ultraman Event BGM Set when they get Ultraman Mebius for the first time.

Grants 30 Magic Stones, 5x Event Medal – Black, and one pull from the Ultraman Mebius Egg Machine for $29.99 USD, guaranteeing Ultraman Mebius. Players will also get the Ultraman Event BGM Set when they get Ultraman Mebius for the first time. 20 Magic Stones & Ultraman Blazar Egg Machine: Grants 20 Magic Stones and one pull from the Ultraman Blazar Egg Machine for $19.99 USD, guaranteeing Ultraman Blazar. Players will also get the Ultraman Event Orbs 3 Skin when they get Ultraman Blazar for the first time.

Grants 20 Magic Stones and one pull from the Ultraman Blazar Egg Machine for $19.99 USD, guaranteeing Ultraman Blazar. Players will also get the Ultraman Event Orbs 3 Skin when they get Ultraman Blazar for the first time. 20 Magic Stones & ★ 6+ Ultraman Egg Machine: Grants players 20 Magic Stones and one pull from the ★6+ Ultraman Egg Machine for $19.99 USD, guaranteeing a ★6 or ★7 Rarity character.

Grants players 20 Magic Stones and one pull from the ★6+ Ultraman Egg Machine for $19.99 USD, guaranteeing a ★6 or ★7 Rarity character. 15 Magic Stones & Ultraman Decker Egg Machine: Grants players 15 Magic Stones and one pull from the Ultraman Decker Egg Machine for $14.99 USD, guaranteeing Ultraman Decker Flash Type. Players will also get the Ultraman Event Orbs 2 Skin when they get Ultraman Decker Flash Type for the first time.

Grants players 15 Magic Stones and one pull from the Ultraman Decker Egg Machine for $14.99 USD, guaranteeing Ultraman Decker Flash Type. Players will also get the Ultraman Event Orbs 2 Skin when they get Ultraman Decker Flash Type for the first time. 1 Magic Stone & Ultraman Egg Machine: Grants 1 Magic Stone and one pull from Ultraman Egg Machine for $0.99 USD.

