Ultraman Rises Up & Makes His Way Into Puzzle & Dragons

GungHo Online Entertainment has a new event happening in Puzzle & Dragons as Ultraman is rising to the occasion starting today. From now to April 24th, you'll be fighting against aliens in a special event-exclusive dungeon where you'll need to go around and recruit several familiar faces from the franchise within the Ultraman Egg Machine. You can read up on all of the things they'll be doing for the event here as you can play this event now on the app, totally free on either the App Store or Google Play.

Gather your team to fight the alien blight! All players that log in during the event get a free pull from the Ultraman Memorial Egg Machine, and more can be earned by fighting in Special Dungeons. Add the legendary Ultraman, Ultraseven, or Ultraman Taro to your roster. Players can even recruit aliens like Zetton, Gomora, and King Joe. There are multiple event-exclusive characters to collect. Bring the battle to the aliens in event-exclusive dungeons designed to awaken your hidden strength!

Ultraman: Fight your way through to earn Ultraman Event Medals to exchange for event-exclusive monsters like Pigmon at the Monster Exchange.

Ultraman Challenge!: Beat every floor of this dungeon on the first try to earn special rewards and a pull from the Ultraman Memorial Egg Machine.

Ultraman (Fixed Team): Battle this dungeon with a fixed team to earn a pull from the Ultraman Memorial Egg Machine.

If Ultraman has learned anything in his battles against extraterrestrial attackers, it is the importance of having friends fighting on your side. Collect more characters with Special Bundles that will help build out your Ultra team.