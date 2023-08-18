Uncle Chop's Rocket Shop To Be Released In 2024

Posted in: Games, Kasedo Games, Video Games | Tagged: Beard Envy, Uncle Chop’s Rocket Shop

Kasedo Games and Beard Envy confirmed that they will be releasing Uncle Chop’s Rocket Shop sometime next year.

Kasedo Games announced this week they have teamed with indie game developer Beard Envy to release Uncle Chop's Rocket Shop next year. The game has been teased a little bit recently as you take on the job of fixing ships that come your way on an asteroid that you'll need to help fix up and get them back on their way. The news comes with a brand new trailer, which you can check out down at the bottom, as we now wait for new details to emerge.

"On an asteroid-bound service station in an unfrequented space lane, Wilbur carves out a paltry living as a mechanic, repairing as many ships as he can to afford the ever-rising R.E.N.T payments to his corporate overlord, Uncle Chop. Where most of his customers find meaning in pastimes like worshipping deranged space gods, feeding random crap to a sentient black hole, endlessly digging for The Treasure, or mentally enslaving donut shop workers, Wilbur lives a more humble life, fixing the galaxy's ills one broken ship module at a time."

"Using a range of tools, diagnostic devices, parts, and workshop appliances, you'll be correcting faults in the modules of procedurally generated spaceships. From simple refuel jobs to total overhauls, get ready to frantically fumble, slice, loosen, tighten, grab, and drop as you try to complete as many jobs as you can within each daily time limit. With a huge variety of ships and modules, your hands are gonna get really dirty real fast, in some real unusual places. Flaunt your basic literacy by consulting manual pages for guidance on diagnosing and correcting faults in spaceship modules, as well as operating workshop appliances. And if basic literacy isn't your bag, then at least you've got pretty diagrams to gawp at! All your IKEA furniture-assembly training has led to this moment."

