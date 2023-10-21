Posted in: Games, Level Infinite, Video Games | Tagged: Undawn

Undawn Has Launched The New "Island Of Mist" Update

Level Infinite has released a new massive update for Undawn, as the game now has an entirely new island map for you to explore.

Level Infinite and Lightspeed Studios have released a new update for Undawn, as players can now explore the Island Of Mist. The game now has a new Aureich Island map for you to explore, and as you can see below, it's basically volcanic wasteland that has basically got to pot. We have the full rundown of all that has been released for you below, and you can read the full details on their latest blog.

New Map: Aurich Island

After reaching level 90, the all-new "Aurich Island" map will open. This location boasts a mysterious town, a spine-chilling wastewater plant, and a cryptic research base, concealing numerous secrets just waiting for your exploration.

New Undawn Storyline

In pursuit of the source of the catastrophe and after deciphering information from the VENUS Laboratory and Hela Military Base, the Raven Squad discovered mentions of a mysterious island in these fragments of data. With a mission to find the source of the mutation and break the catastrophe's deadlock, survivors arrived at this mysterious island. However, the past here is shrouded in layers of mist, making it difficult to distinguish truth from falsehood.

New Game Content

Solo Challenge Strongholds: Explore the mysteries and despair of the past on Misty Island. Take on the "Infested Sewage Treatment Plant" and "Sunken Dolan Town" challenges to decrypt their secrets.

New Weekly Dungeon: Dive into the "Snowy Hunting Grounds," a fresh weekly dungeon that rotates with Judgment Center, King's Station, and Assault on the Refinery. Assemble a 3 or 4 person team with a minimum level of 35 to tackle this exciting challenge.

New Group PVE Gameplay: Brace yourself for the monster siege gameplay, launching in early November. Eliminate all nightmare monsters outside the Redwood Outpost and then join forces to defend the central power station of the Redwood Outpost. Will you conquer the monsters?

New Undawn Events

Rory's Music Dreams: Collect five types of parts every day to help Rory fulfill his musical dream and receive a series of rewards, including the Classical Record Player and growth materials.

Trick or Treat! The Halloween-themed event is about to launch. Every evening, the Raven Shelter will host a grand costume parade. Put on your wildest outfits and join the celebration. There are also various other gameplay modes waiting for you to experience.

