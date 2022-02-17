Dragon Ball Super Previews Realm Of The Gods: Rumsshi

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official The Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. The March 2022 set is the sixteenth main set and the seventh expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Realm of the Gods (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Realm of the Gods) focuses on the deities of Akira Toriyama's universe. Confirmed focuses of the set include the Tournament of Power, the Champa Saga, the Future Trunks Saga, and Xenoverse material including Trunks Xeno and Mechikabura. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective.

In today's preview of the Yellow-colored section of Realm of the Gods, Dragon Ball Super Card Game shows off two new artworks featuring Rumsshi and Zamasu. Rumsshi is the God of Destruction of Universe 10. He presides over the same Universe from which Zamasu came, hence his feature in this Future Trunks Saga-themed portion of the set. Zamasu is a rogue Kai training under Gowasu, the Supreme Kai of Universe 10, and he ends up teaming up with an alternate timeline version of himself who has wished to switch bodies with Goku. The two Zamasu end up using the Potara earrings to fuse into an overpowered monstrosity that takes on Goku, Vegeta, and Trunks in one of the most intense, devastating, and Dragon Ball Z-style battles throughout all of Super.

The Rumsshi Unison card in particular here looks like it'll be a great one to pull as a parallel foil due to the glowing golden aura surrounding him as he powers up.

