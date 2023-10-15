Posted in: Games, KoeiTecmo, Video Games | Tagged: Romance of the Three Kingdoms, Romance Of The Three Kingdoms 8 Remake

Romance Of The Three Kingdoms 8 Remake Set For Early 2024

Romance Of The Three Kingdoms 8 Remake has been announced and is headed to PC and consoles with several improvements in 2024.

Koei Tecmo revealed this week that Romance Of The Three Kingdoms 8 Remake will be coming to PC, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch sometime next year. The game will be given a top-to-bottom improvement over the original, with enough changes to make it look and feel refreshed, but still have the same story elements as before with some cool new additions. While a first date hasn't been given, we know the game is aiming for release in early 2024. We have more info and a teaser trailer for you below.

"Among the new additions, the number of officers has been increased from approximately 600 to 1,000! With the newly added officers and forces that were not in the original game, players can enjoy new events and relationships between the officers for an even more authentic experience. The "All Periods Scenarios" feature has also been updated to offer more than 55 scenarios, including fictional scenarios – most in series history! From the end of the Eastern Han Dynasty to the final age of the Three Kingdoms period, players can choose any officer and period they'd like to play, creating numerous combinations for an ideal playthrough. To enhance the Romance of the Three Kingdoms experience, new visuals and voices have been added. Combining 2D and 3D graphics, it retains the atmosphere of the original title while being renewed with rich graphical expression. The number of voices has also been increased, with officers displayed in beautifully rendered graphics speaking to players in a variety of situations, with animated movies featuring full voices being used for important events."

"The battlefield map has also been reworked from a single 2D picture to a mix of 2D and 3D. Battlefields are created using the latest 3D technology, while distant landscapes are rendered as ink paintings to help create both powerful battles and an immersive experience! Combat in Romance of the Three Kingdoms 8 Remake remains turn-based, just like the original title, but the system has been fundamentally restructured, the result of Kou Shibusawa's 20 years of know-how since the launch of Romance of the Three Kingdoms 8. While the remake retains the key features of RTK8 — simple rules that make it easy for beginners, a map that combines field and siege battles, and the use of terrain – the tempo and balance of the game have been greatly improved. With the addition of new features such as "Link Forged," players will discover an easy-to-play yet highly tactical combat experience."

"The events that color the drama between characters can be found in the new "Tales" feature. This feature will allow players to check the conditions, outcomes, and branching of different events so they know how to trigger the ones they want or how to avoid other events altogether. Historical events, as well as general events, are displayed so that even beginners can check the conditions when they are not sure what to do, helping guide them in their play. In addition to events involving different officers, they will be linked through "Destiny" – the fate that connects two officers. There are two types of "Destiny": "Symbiotic" and "Antagonistic". "Symbiotic" makes it easier to have a good relationship with an officer, while "Antagonistic" makes it more likely to have a bad relationship. Depending on how players choose to progress, non-historically related characters can be linked by "Destiny," and as relationships deepen, "Linked Forged" will occur in battles and missions, providing significant benefits."

