Undead Inc. Confirmed For Release On Steam In Early May

After telling us we would find out the release date of Undead Inc. in March, Team17 kept their word as the game is coming this May.

Article Summary Undead Inc. to launch May 2 on Steam, promises fully-fledged gameplay.

Manage Endswell Medical: juggle ethical lines for profit and secrecy.

Engage in dubious corporate practices to ensure the board's wealth.

Flee scandal, start anew: directors must plan for the eventual escape.

Developer Rightsized Games and publisher Team17 promised we would learn the release date of Undead Inc. in March, and they kept their word as it was revealed today. We now know the game will arrive for PC via Steam on May 2, and it won't be Early Access; it will be the full version of the medical profession game. Will you be able to manage the company justly and provide the best care to the world? Or will you do everything you can to make it a business regardless of who suffers? Check out the latest trailer here as we now wait the next six weeks.

Undead Inc.

As the public-facing arm of Endswell Medical keeps things running above ground (and above board), its nefarious underbelly is where the real transformative and lucrative magic happens. Players will research and develop bioweapons, questionable pharmaceuticals, and dangerous technology up for sale to the highest bidder, all while keeping any … situations … literally and figuratively behind closed doors. Of course, eventually, the truth will come out, and to continue Endswell Medical's ambitious growth strategy and help the board line their pockets, players will have to uproot their operation, grab armfuls of money, equipment, and other unmentionables on the way out – enough to establish a brand-new corporation in the next town over – and start the cycle anew.

Research above all: The money won't make itself, and the most lucrative adventures require a less than ethical path: Deadly bioweapons, questionable pharmaceuticals, illegal technology – nothing is off the table.

The money won't make itself, and the most lucrative adventures require a less than ethical path: Deadly bioweapons, questionable pharmaceuticals, illegal technology – nothing is off the table. All about the base: Choose from several different biomes to build a base of operations, each with its own opportunities and challenges.

Choose from several different biomes to build a base of operations, each with its own opportunities and challenges. The end comes for us all: Eventually, the directors' crimes will catch up with them, so prepare to flee with as much cash, drugs, and research to fund the next Big Pharma in the next town over.

Eventually, the directors' crimes will catch up with them, so prepare to flee with as much cash, drugs, and research to fund the next Big Pharma in the next town over. Management is key to success: Hiring the cheapest labor might sound like a good fit, but ultimately, loose lips sink ships – the right person in the right position can spell the difference between success and a bioweapon on the loose.

Hiring the cheapest labor might sound like a good fit, but ultimately, loose lips sink ships – the right person in the right position can spell the difference between success and a bioweapon on the loose. The Director will see you now: Being at the top is tough, and choosing the right director to stand at the helm of the newest Endswell Medical franchise is imperative to success, each on boasts their own special abilities, buffs, and backstories.

