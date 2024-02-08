Under A Rock Reveals More Details About The Dodo

Posted in: Gameforge, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Nordic Trolls, Under A Rock

Developer Nordic Trolls and publisher Gameforge have released new details about The Dodo in their new game, Under A Rock. The open-world survival craft game centers around you staying alive on an open island for you to explore, with one of the native species being The Dodo. The team revealed more about the creature and how you'll both interact and utilize it in order to help accomplish tasks and more. You can read more about the bird below.

Under A Rock – The Dodo

Few critters are quite as renowned as the adorable Dodo – but in Under a Rock's vast island environment, these flightless birds are far from being prey and are actually one of the most helpful animals that you will encounter. Bright and bold, the Dodo's multi-colored plumage makes it easy to spot in the game's various biomes. However, their skittish nature makes them tough to catch, and you'll need to tread slowly and carefully so as not to scare these poor birds off! Your patience will be rewarded, though, as they are the fastest mount you can acquire. Built for speed, Dodos can't carry much at all, but it means you'll zip through Under a Rock's tropical forests, soft sandy beaches, and (potentially) treacherous plains quicker than you can imagine!

And it's not just traversal by foot (or claw?) either, as in Under a Rock, Dodos get around the whole inability to fly thing by gliding and drifting. Live life on the edge and jump from cliffs to soar through the air like a feather in the breeze. Perhaps their most adorable feature is their loyalty. Treat your Dodo with care and protect them during terrifying storms (where they're prone to running away and seeking shelter), and these nervy birds will reward you with their impressive devotion. Dodos love to wear hats and armor, too, meaning you can coordinate outfits and roam the island in style – which may just be a cooler characteristic than being able to fly!

