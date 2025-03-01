Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Under Night In-Birth II Sys:Celes

Under Night In-Birth II Sys:Celes Adds DLC Character Ogre

Under Night In-Birth II Sys:Celes dropped a brand new DLC character with Ogre this week, along with a free update to the game

Article Summary Discover Ogre, now a DLC character in Under Night In-Birth II Sys:Celes, with rich backstory and unique abilities.

Version 1.21 update enhances online play, replay assist, and adds subtitle toggle for in-battle dialogues.

Check out new customization options like Master Volume, titles, stage, BGM, and character select improvements.

Network enhancements include antenna icons for connection strength and rank match record display update.

Arc System Works dropped a new update this week for Under Night In-Birth II Sys:Celes, adding a new DLC character and more. First off, the new DLC character is Ogre, originally a non-playable character in the game, they are the former leader of a faction of wielders called the Bankikai. But why have they decided to get involved with the battle now? Meanwhile, the game got a free update with Version 1.21m, providing a number of needed fixes and upgrades to the game. We have more info below from their patch notes, as Ogre can be snagged individually and as part of the Season Pass.

Under Night In-Birth II Sys:Celes – Version 1.21

Changes Outside of Battle

Please refer to the "Battle Related Adjustments" section for an overview of the game balance changes and the intentions behind them.

We've also made a highly requested update to improve the connection antenna display for online play and added new features to Replay Assist.

These improvements make Replay Assist more user-friendly for all of the players enjoying the feature.

We will continue to work on future updates to keep making the game experience better than ever.

Overall Changes

Added new battle character, Ogre.

Added Stage, BGM, Customize Items, and Titles related to Ogre.

Added a feature under Options to toggle subtitle display for in-battle interactions and victory dialogue on or off.

Added "Master Volume" under Options. This allows you to change the overall volume level.

Added multiple new Titles under Customization.

Added new illustration to the Gallery.

Added a "Start Over" feature to Single Player modes. This makes it easier to practice modes such as Score Attack.

Added feature allowing the player to move the cursor 10 times at once with an up or down input when selecting colors from Character Select.

Adjusted layout for information such as victory count and victory streak shown during the victory animation. This adjustment makes it more readable for all languages.

The battle version is now displayed before matches begin. The current version is 1.21.

The Command List now shows the Vorpal Enhancements (moves that change properties only during Vorpal) for each character.

Fixed other minor issues.

Network Mode Changes

The antenna icon displayed now varies depending on your connection strength with the other player.

A different icon than before will be displayed when the player's connection is determined either to be wireless Wi-Fi or a similar connection. *PlayStation 4/PlayStation 5/Steam only

During the victory animation for Rank Matches, it no longer displays the total match records, instead only displaying the record of the currently ongoing match.

If you would like to display your total match records during matchmaking, the setting can be changed via Player Info on the Player Card in Customization.

You can now check recent opponents you've faced via the Steam overlay after an online match. *Steam only

