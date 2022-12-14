Gigantosaurus: Dino Kart Releases New Gameplay Trailer

Outright Games has released a new trailer for Gigantosaurus: Dino Kart, showing off more of the gameplay from the racing title. In what serves as a followup to the 2020 title Gigantosaurus: The Game, this one will take the familiar characters you knew from the previous title and toss them into some prehistoric karts for you to race around the track. All of this will be done with crude weapons and gadgets to make you go faster and take your opponents off of their game. The trailer we have for you shows off the game's various race tracks, karts, and characters, including the titular Gigantosaurus, who is always stomping around in some fashion for you to run into. You can check out the latest trailer down at the bottom, as this one will be released on February 17th, 2023, for Nintendo Switch, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

"Race around Cretacia in a prehistoric kart championship for up to 4 players of all ages, where you can play as your favorite dino friends and even bump into the mysterious Gigantosaurus himself! This racing adventure is full of awesome obstacles, and power-ups found only in the world of dinosaurs. Out-run dangers like hot lava eruptions from Mount Oblivion, or feel the power of the famous Gigantosaurus Roar. Charge through the pack by picking up special skills that give you a shortcut, or a jetpack-powered boost… or a way to knock out your rivals. There's a play style for every ability level, including auto-steering karts and on-screen text read aloud by Mazu, the ankylosaurus. With 15 tracks and eight characters to choose from, there's a whole world of dino racing to discover. So, get the whole family together for a fast and fun party that's almost as big as Gigantosaurus' appetite!"