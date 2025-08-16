Posted in: Black Desert Online, Games, Pearl Abyss, Video Games | Tagged: Black Desert

Black Desert Releases New Mythical Horse Krogdalo

Black Desert players have a new Mythical Horse to snag as their mount, as Krogdalo has been added as part of a pre-release event

Article Summary Black Desert introduces Krogdalo, a new Mythical Horse combining all three current Mythical abilities.

Krogdalo adapts to terrain, shifting forms for air, land, and water, enhancing travel versatility.

Players can unlock Krogdalo by owning all three Mythical Horses and completing a special quest in Grána.

Pre-release event lets adventurers collect Edania's Echoing Emblems for valuable in-game rewards.

Pearl Abyss dropped a new update this week into Black Desert, as players can get a new Mythical Horse mount going by the name of Krogdalo. The short version of this new mount is that it combines the abilities of all three Mythical Horses currently in the game into a singlar creature, so no more tough choices as you get the best of everything rolled into one creature. What's more, their release is part of a special pre-release event where you can collect Edania's Echoing Emblems ahead of the Edania region release on August 21. We have more info about Krogdalo below, and you can read everything about the latest update on their website.

Black Desert – Mythical Horse Krogdalo

One day, a mysterious horse was spotted—bearing the qualities of all three of Krogdalo's children: Arduanatt of the wind, Diné of the earth, and Doom of the flames. With wings that cleaved the sky, horns shaped like the forest, and a fiery presence that rumbled through the land, no one could explain what they had seen. In time, people began to believe this steed was none other than the King of Celestial Horses himself, returned to the world. Though it was but his avatar, the tale spread far and wide, and all came to call it by a single name… Krogdalo.

Krogdalo is a Mythical Horse that combines the abilities of the three Mythical Horses in the world of Black Desert: Diné, Arduanatt and Doom. It transforms depending on terrain—soaring through the sky as Arduanatt, gliding through deserts and water as Diné, and racing swiftly on land as Doom. Adventurers who possess Krogdalo's Sanctuary—which can be obtained by acquiring all three Mythical-tier versions of Diné, Arduanatt, and Doom—can accept a quest from the NPC Merindora in the capital city of Grána to receive the Horse Emblem: Krogdalo.

In anticipation of the Edania region update coming on August 21, a special event is underway where players can collect Edania's Echoing Emblems. Adventurers can acquire these emblems through in-game activities such as logging in, defeating monsters, gathering, or fishing. The collected emblems can be exchanged for valuable items including 5,000 Cron Stones, Choose Your Transcendent Hammer Box, Advice of Valks (+200), among others.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!