Unicorn Overlord Releases New Video Explore More Options

Atlus and Vanillaware released a new video this week for Unicorn Overlord, as they go over more options you have in the game.

Atlus and developer Vanillaware have released a new video for Unicorn Overlord this week as the explore more aspects of the game. This video is a little bit all over the place as it shows off a few different things in an attempt to give you a greater view of what the game has to offer. For example, part of it follows the main protagonist, Alain, who learns essential skills you'll obtain throughout the game to strengthen bonds between characters through a new rapport-building system. Conversations, meals, and gifts will all go toward making a greater connection to your allies as you build a rapport with them, which will eventually lead to bigger gains with stat bonuses within units. Enjoy the video above as the game will be released for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 (digital only), and Xbox Series X|S on March 8, 2024.

Unicorn Overlord

From the masterminds that brought 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim and Odin Sphere, Atlus x Vanillaware presents the rebirth of tactical fantasy RPG. Fight against fate and embark on a royal adventure to regain your reign alongside trustworthy allies. Unicorn Overlord combines the timeless tactical RPG genre with overworld exploration and an innovative battle system for a unique epic fantasy experience in the iconic Vanillaware style. Liberate your kingdom and reclaim your destiny, traverse the vibrant world of Fevrith, and cultivate a grand army with over 60 unique characters in this tactical fantasy RPG. From the creators of 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, Unicorn Overlord shines in combining overworld exploration and an innovative battle system in the iconic Vanillaware style. Traverse the vibrant world, cultivate a grand army with over 60 uniquely designed characters, and grow your renown throughout the five nations in this unique epic fantasy experience!

Traverse a vibrant world, assemble units, and direct them into exquisitely animated battles.

Perform heroic deeds and grow renown throughout the five nations.

Cultivate a grand army with over 60 unique characters, from humans and elves to massive beasts and heavenly angels.

