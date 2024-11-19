Posted in: Board Games, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Am I The Ass?, University Games

University Games Announces New Tabletop Title, Am I The Ass?

University Games have announced a brand-new tabletop game all about how average Americans judge behavior called Am I The Ass?

Article Summary Discover University Games' new game, Am I The Ass?, exploring perceptions of "asshole behavior".

Engage in a Family Feud-style challenge, guessing how 500 Americans judge real-life scenarios.

Am I the Ass? offers 150 scenarios, from dating dilemmas to social etiquette mishaps.

Perfect for parties, this game sparks genuine conversation, laughter, and lively debates.

University Games have announced a brand-new tabletop game this week, as you can now judge other people's behavior in Am I The Ass? This new party game has been designed to "educate the boorish and enlighten the clueless" while entertaining everyone else in the process, as this Family Feud-style survey system of 500 Americans has you guessing what they view as "asshole behavior." We have more info about the game below as it's currently on sale online for $23.

Am I The Ass?

Step into the world of Am I the Ass?, the provocative party game that dives into real-life dilemmas and public judgment! Designed for 2-5 players, this game features 150 authentic and often awkward scenarios, each drawn from real situations that challenge you to determine: Was this person really an ass, or did they just find themselves in a tough spot?

The twist? You're not just giving your opinion; you're predicting how 500 people from around the world reacted! Armed with your Ass-o-Meter, you'll gauge the public's sentiment on each scenario. Scenarios include dating/relationships, family dynamics, workplace conflicts, money, parenting, roommates, social etiquette, and downright bad behavior. After the reader shares the real-life situation, everyone secretly guesses: What percentage of our respondents thought the person was an ass: 25%, 50%, 75%, or… everyone? Once the results are revealed, players who guessed correctly earn tokens. The game continues until one perceptive player expertly navigates the scenarios and collects five tokens to win!

Am I the Ass? is perfect for game nights, parties, or any gathering that craves genuine conversation and a good laugh. With easy setup and quick gameplay, it's your go-to for breaking the ice and diving deep into real-world moral conundrums. Whether you're with old friends or new acquaintances, expect a night filled with surprising revelations and lively debates!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!