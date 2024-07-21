Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Reflector Entertainment, Unknown 9: Awakening

Unknown 9: Awakening Releases New Gameplay Walkthrough Video

Get a better look at Unknown 9: Awakening as the developers provide a new gameplay walkthrough video to highlight the latest title.

Article Summary Bandai Namco unveils a new gameplay video for Unknown 9: Awakening.

Follow Haroona, equipped with dimension-bending abilities and combat prowess.

Experience diverse locations from Mauritania jungles to gothic Portugal.

Dive deep into the Unknown 9 universe, rich with intertwining storylines.

Bandai Namco and developer Reflector Entertainment have released a new video for Unknown 9: Awakening, providing a proper walkthrough of the game. This new video, which you can watch above, features the Creative Director at Reflector, Christoper Rossignol, who takes us on a short eight-minute journey and showcases the different combat styles and abilities of the protagonist, Haroona, who is portrayed by actress Anya Chalotra. We see how she is a mysterious Quaestor born with the ability to draw power from another dimension, as she goes on to save humanity and avenge her fallen mentor. Enjoy the video as the game will be released sometime this Fall.

Unknown 9: Awakening

Delve into the mysterious world of the Unknown 9, and uncover mysteries hidden in plain sight. You are Haroona, a Quaestor born with the ability to venture into a mysterious dimension that overlaps our own, known only as the Fold. On her quest for powerful hidden knowledge, Haroona will learn to master her unique connection to the Fold, which allows her to channel its powers into our world… But such power does not go unnoticed and Haroona quickly becomes the target of a splinter faction calling themselves the Ascendants, who want to use the Fold to alter the course of human history.

Become Haroona – Play as a young and courageous woman who has the ability to dive into and channel powers from a parallel dimension known as the Fold.

– Play as a young and courageous woman who has the ability to dive into and channel powers from a parallel dimension known as the Fold. Master the Fold – Leverage your mastery of the Fold and choose your own playstyle. Step into your enemies to control them, dodge bullets, vanish in plain sight, hurl Umbric energy at your opponents, and more.

– Leverage your mastery of the Fold and choose your own playstyle. Step into your enemies to control them, dodge bullets, vanish in plain sight, hurl Umbric energy at your opponents, and more. Journey across the world – From the sands of Mauritania and perilous Indian jungles to the gothic landscapes of 19th century Portugal, discover some of the most mysterious locations the world has to offer.

– From the sands of Mauritania and perilous Indian jungles to the gothic landscapes of 19th century Portugal, discover some of the most mysterious locations the world has to offer. Discover the Unknown 9 universe – Unknown 9: Awakening lies at the heart of intertwining stories, unfolding through a multitude of Unknown 9 products whose events and characters make up a much larger Storyworld.

