Unpacking Release New Behind-The-Scenes Teaser Video

Humble Games has released a new video for their upcoming game Unpacking showing a more behind-the-scenes look behind its development. The video gives an enriching discussion from the developers about how the game came to be after the two met and eventually moved in together, which sparked the creation of the game's main concept. The video primarily chats with the game's Creative Direct, Wren Brier, who goes over a few different aspects and dynamics that make the game work and give it the charm it has. One of the better parts to this is listening to her talk about the pixel art you see in the game and why they chose to go a certain route with different things. If you're a developer, this feels like a must-watch video about how people make decisions in games from time to time. Unpacking releases for PC, Switch, & Xbox One on November 2nd as you can currently pre-order it through the Humble Store and Steam today.

Unpacking is a zen game about the familiar experience of pulling possessions out of boxes and fitting them into a new home. Part block-fitting puzzle, part home decoration, you are invited to create a satisfying living space while learning clues about the life you're unpacking. Over the course of eight house moves, you are given a chance to experience a sense of intimacy with a character you never see and a story you're never told. Unpack a home — from a single bedroom to an entire house.

Meditative gameplay with no timers, meters or scores.

Explore domestic environments with all their nooks and crannies while you stack plates, hang towels, and arrange bookshelves.

Discover a character's story through the items that come with her to each new home (and the items that get left behind).

Soundtrack by BAFTA award-winning composer and audio director Jeff Van Dyck.