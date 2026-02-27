Posted in: Games, Maximum Games, Video Games | Tagged: Polychroma Games, Until Then

Until Then Announces New DLC Coming Later This Year

The heartfelt narrative storytelling title Until Then has a new DLC on the way, set to be released sometime in 2026

Article Summary Until Then gets a new DLC, Afterimages, launching in 2026 with two emotional narrative chapters

Afterimages explores themes of grief, memory, and moving forward through Sofia and Mark's stories

Experience new gameplay with minigames like tarot reading and baking, plus upgraded in-game phone features

The acclaimed cinematic adventure deepens its heartfelt storytelling and introduces fresh characters

Developer Polychroma Games and publisher Maximum Entertainment confirmed that they have a new DLC coming out for the game Until Then sometime in 2026. The new DLC will add two new chapters to the game that explore more feelings from adolescence, as the characters explore more about themselves and the people around them. We have more details and a trailer for it here.

Afterimages DLC

Afterimages introduces two new chapters that explore grief, memory, and the quiet persistence of life in the wake of loss. Sofia returns home to confront memories she left behind. Meanwhile, Mark encounters both a new lover and an old friend. Through their separate journeys, both characters must navigate what it means to move forward while carrying the weight of absence. Players will discover fresh gameplay moments woven into the intimate storytelling experience that defines Until Then. The DLC introduces new interactive activities, including tarot reading and baking minigames, alongside expanded in-game phone features such as dating apps and video platforms. Players will reconnect with beloved characters and encounter new faces across two deeply personal narrative chapters.

Until Then

Until Then is a cinematic adventure that unfolds a captivating and eerie story about curious high school students trapped in a fractured reality. Take on the role of Mark Borja, a high schooler navigating the ups and downs of teenage life. From school and piano practice to friendships and social media, Mark faces the ordinary struggles of adolescence. But beneath the surface, something isn't quite right—an unexpected twist of fate is on the horizon, ready to reshape his world.

As you journey through Mark's life, you'll encounter vibrant, relatable characters dealing with their own personal challenges, dive into the digital world through everyday technology, and engage in quirky minigames that keep you hooked. Wrapped in breathtaking cinematic pixel art and accompanied by a dynamic soundtrack, Until Then brings this emotionally charged, mysterious world to life. Can you uncover the secrets before it's too late?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!