Valorant Unveils New Radiant Entertainment System Skinline
Riot Games showed off something new for the Premier system for Valorant, as they unvailed the Radiant Entertainment System skinline.
Riot Games revealed some new additions coming to Valorant shortly, with the new Radiant Entertainment System skinline. This is a new set of weapons on the way to the Premier launch, all of which will come with an array of features, including custom finishers kill banners, music track, firing audio, visual effects, transformations, and more. We got the rundown of everything included in this line for you below.
"Get ready for endless hours of fun with this season's hottest new system in Valorant. Equipped with three games, the only question is: which will you play first? Whether you're hitting enemies with a face full of laser in Bazooka Badger, out-punching the competition in K.nock O.ut!!, or grooving on the Dance Fever floor, there's something for everyone. With the Radiant Entertainment System, the leaderboard's all yours."
Weapons (Bundle Price: 11,900 VP)
- Phantom
- Bazooka Badger
- Dance Fever Variant
- K.nock O.ut!! Variant
- Power Fist
- Bazooka Badger
- Dance Fever Variant
- K.nock O.ut!! Variant
- Operator
- Bazooka Badger
- Dance Fever Variant
- K.nock O.ut!! Variant
- Ghost
- Bazooka Badger
- Dance Fever Variant
- K.nock O.ut!! Variant
- Bulldog
- Bazooka Badger
- Dance Fever Variant
- K.nock O.ut!! Variant
Valorant Premier Accessories
- Dance Fever Card
- Dance Fever Spray
- Dance Fever Gun Buddy
- K.nock O.ut!! Card
- K.nock O.ut!! Spray
- K.nock O.ut!! Gun Buddy
- Bazooka Badger Card
- Bazooka Badger Spray
- Bazooka Badger Gun Buddy
Guns
- Level 1 – Custom Model
- Level 2 – Custom firing sound and muzzle flash themed to Bazooka Badger
- Level 3 – Custom equip and reload visual effects, animations, and audio; custom inspect animations and music themed to Bazooka Badger; custom reactive screen animations
- Level 4 – Kill Banner and Finisher themed to Bazooka Badger
- Variant 1 – Dance Fever variant with different animations, visual effects, audio, and music; also includes a different Kill Banner and Finisher themed to Dance Fever
- Variant 2 – K.nock O.ut!! variant with different animations, visual effects, audio, and music; also includes a different Kill Banner and Finisher themed to K.nock O.ut!!
Melee
- Level 1 – Custom model (claw) themed to Bazooka Badger
- Level 2 – Custom animations, visual effects, and audio themed to Bazooka Badger; when inspecting there is a custom screen animation where you "play" Bazooka Badger
- Variant 1 – Custom model (controller) with different animations, visual effects, and audio themed to Dance Fever; when inspecting there is a custom screen animation where you "play" Dance Fever
- Variant 2 – Custom model (fist) with different animations, visual effects, and audio themed to K.nock O.ut!!; when inspecting there is a custom screen animation where you "play" K.nock O.ut!!