Valorant Unveils New Radiant Entertainment System Skinline

Riot Games showed off something new for the Premier system for Valorant, as they unvailed the Radiant Entertainment System skinline.

Published
by
|
Comments

Riot Games revealed some new additions coming to Valorant shortly, with the new Radiant Entertainment System skinline. This is a new set of weapons on the way to the Premier launch, all of which will come with an array of features, including custom finishers kill banners, music track, firing audio, visual effects, transformations, and more. We got the rundown of everything included in this line for you below.

Valorant Unveils New Radiant Entertainment System Skinline
Credit: Riot Games

"Get ready for endless hours of fun with this season's hottest new system in Valorant. Equipped with three games, the only question is: which will you play first? Whether you're hitting enemies with a face full of laser in Bazooka Badger, out-punching the competition in K.nock O.ut!!, or grooving on the Dance Fever floor, there's something for everyone. With the Radiant Entertainment System, the leaderboard's all yours."

Weapons (Bundle Price: 11,900 VP)

  • Phantom
    • Bazooka Badger
    • Dance Fever Variant
    • K.nock O.ut!! Variant
  • Power Fist
    •  Bazooka Badger
    • Dance Fever Variant
    • K.nock O.ut!! Variant
  • Operator
    • Bazooka Badger
    • Dance Fever Variant
    • K.nock O.ut!! Variant
  • Ghost
    • Bazooka Badger
    • Dance Fever Variant
    • K.nock O.ut!! Variant
  • Bulldog
    • Bazooka Badger
    • Dance Fever Variant
    • K.nock O.ut!! Variant

Valorant Premier Accessories

  • Dance Fever Card
  • Dance Fever Spray
  • Dance Fever Gun Buddy
  • K.nock O.ut!! Card
  • K.nock O.ut!! Spray
  • K.nock O.ut!! Gun Buddy
  • Bazooka Badger Card
  • Bazooka Badger Spray
  • Bazooka Badger Gun Buddy

Guns

  • Level 1 – Custom Model
  • Level 2 – Custom firing sound and muzzle flash themed to Bazooka Badger
  • Level 3 – Custom equip and reload visual effects, animations, and audio; custom inspect animations and music themed to Bazooka Badger; custom reactive screen animations
  • Level 4 – Kill Banner and Finisher themed to Bazooka Badger
    • Variant 1 – Dance Fever variant with different animations, visual effects, audio, and music; also includes a different Kill Banner and Finisher themed to Dance Fever
    • Variant 2 – K.nock O.ut!! variant with different animations, visual effects, audio, and music; also includes a different Kill Banner and Finisher themed to K.nock O.ut!!

Melee

  • Level 1 – Custom model (claw) themed to Bazooka Badger
  • Level 2 – Custom animations, visual effects, and audio themed to Bazooka Badger; when inspecting there is a custom screen animation where you "play" Bazooka Badger
  • Variant 1 – Custom model (controller) with different animations, visual effects, and audio themed to Dance Fever; when inspecting there is a custom screen animation where you "play" Dance Fever
  • Variant 2 – Custom model (fist) with different animations, visual effects, and audio themed to K.nock O.ut!!; when inspecting there is a custom screen animation where you "play" K.nock O.ut!!

Gavin SheehanAbout Gavin Sheehan

Gavin is the current Games Editor for Bleeding Cool. He has been a lifelong geek who can chat with you about comics, television, video games, and even pro wrestling. He can also teach you how to play Star Trek chess, be your Mercy on Overwatch, recommend random cool music, and goes rogue in D&D. He also enjoys hundreds of other geeky things that can't be covered in a single paragraph. Follow @TheGavinSheehan on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Hive, for random pictures and musings.
twitterfacebookinstagram
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.