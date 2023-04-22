Valorant Unveils New Radiant Entertainment System Skinline Riot Games showed off something new for the Premier system for Valorant, as they unvailed the Radiant Entertainment System skinline.

Riot Games revealed some new additions coming to Valorant shortly, with the new Radiant Entertainment System skinline. This is a new set of weapons on the way to the Premier launch, all of which will come with an array of features, including custom finishers kill banners, music track, firing audio, visual effects, transformations, and more. We got the rundown of everything included in this line for you below.

"Get ready for endless hours of fun with this season's hottest new system in Valorant. Equipped with three games, the only question is: which will you play first? Whether you're hitting enemies with a face full of laser in Bazooka Badger, out-punching the competition in K.nock O.ut!!, or grooving on the Dance Fever floor, there's something for everyone. With the Radiant Entertainment System, the leaderboard's all yours."

Weapons (Bundle Price: 11,900 VP)

Phantom Bazooka Badger Dance Fever Variant K.nock O.ut!! Variant

Power Fist Bazooka Badger Dance Fever Variant K.nock O.ut!! Variant

Operator Bazooka Badger Dance Fever Variant K.nock O.ut!! Variant

Ghost Bazooka Badger Dance Fever Variant K.nock O.ut!! Variant

Bulldog Bazooka Badger Dance Fever Variant K.nock O.ut!! Variant



Valorant Premier Accessories

Dance Fever Card

Dance Fever Spray

Dance Fever Gun Buddy

K.nock O.ut!! Card

K.nock O.ut!! Spray

K.nock O.ut!! Gun Buddy

Bazooka Badger Card

Bazooka Badger Spray

Bazooka Badger Gun Buddy

Guns

Level 1 – Custom Model

Level 2 – Custom firing sound and muzzle flash themed to Bazooka Badger

Level 3 – Custom equip and reload visual effects, animations, and audio; custom inspect animations and music themed to Bazooka Badger; custom reactive screen animations

Level 4 – Kill Banner and Finisher themed to Bazooka Badger Variant 1 – Dance Fever variant with different animations, visual effects, audio, and music; also includes a different Kill Banner and Finisher themed to Dance Fever Variant 2 – K.nock O.ut!! variant with different animations, visual effects, audio, and music; also includes a different Kill Banner and Finisher themed to K.nock O.ut!!



Melee