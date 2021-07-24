Valve Corporation Launches CS:GO Dreams & Nightmares Art Contest

Valve Corporation has opened up a brand new competition for CS:GO as they have launched a new Dreams & Nightmares Art Contest. This is a $1 million contest in which they are looking for ten original and shippable, dream-themed weapon finishes for the game. Each of the ten winning entries will earn $100k for their work, which isn't too shabby for designing something that could be shown off to players everywhere. Beyond submitting an original weapon finish to the CS:GO Workshop, all participants need to enter is a non-limited Steam account (with purchase(s) totaling $5 or more). What's more, they're opening the competition so that teams of more than one person can also enter. We have more details about the contest below as submissions have to be in by October 21st, 2021, so you have a good three months to get your designs in. Best of luck to you all!

To help content creators get a better feel for what we're looking for we've launched a dedicated website for the contest. On this site you'll find more info on the types of finishes we're looking for, examples of the Dreams & Nightmares theme, info on how to enter, the nitty gritty (aka legal) details of the contest, and more. We launched the Workshop on Steam almost 10 years ago in the hopes of creating a centralized hub for community created content. Since then, over five million content creators have submitted and published over 20 million new items for a variety of games on Steam, making them available for purchase to millions of gamers around the world. And, as everyone who plays these games knows – including CS players – many of the most iconic in-game items, maps, and more have been authored by members of the community. The Dreams & Nightmares Content Contest is designed to help further support this community.