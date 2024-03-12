Posted in: Games, iam8bit, Indie Games, Music, Soundtrack, Video Games, Vinyl | Tagged: Poncle, Vampire Survivors

Vampire Survivors Vinyl Soundtrack Vol. 1 Announced

The crew at iam8bit have announced the first volume of music from the game Vampire Survivors, set to be released on vinyl this week.

Article Summary Vampire Survivors Vol. 1 Vinyl Soundtrack by iam8bit releases on March 14, 2024.

Features 22 tracks from the game on blood-splatter-colored red wax over 2 LPs.

Music by Daniele Zandara, Filippo Vicarelli, and Will Davies, blending nostalgia and modernity.

Original cover art by Nimit Malavia, capturing the game's essence in vinyl form.

Poncle have teamed up with iam8bit to release a special vinyl soundtrack, as we're getting Vampire Survivors Vol. 1 later this week. This two LP release comes with many of the well-known and familiar tracks from the indie game, which you have more than likely killed thousands of vampires to, as it gives meaning to the never-ending onslaught of bloodsuckers that you are laying waste to. The album will officially go on sale on March 14, 2024, starting at 9 a.m. PT, going for $43 and shipping immediately. We have more details on the soundtrack for you here.

Vampire Survivors Vol. 1

The vinyl soundtrack, which offers every track from disc 1 of the original digital soundtrack, is part sendup, part-tribute, but still wholly original. Survivor's synthy soundtrack, crafted by the super trio of Daniele Zandara, Filippo Vicarelli, and Will Davies, harkens back to vampire-slaying franchises of yore. But it does so in a decidedly modern soundscape, exploring things that were impossible on old sound chips. The resulting music is epic, nostalgic, and unexpected, packed with rad riffs and high-impact drum fills alike. The Vampire Survivors Vol.1 2xLP soundtrack features 22 songs across four sides pulled from Disc 1 of the digital soundtrack, pressed on blood-splatter-colored red wax. The discs slide into a spooky slipcase that features original cover art from illustrator Nimit Malavia. It perfectly captures the mood of Vampire Survivors with a piece so bodacious and badass, your middle school doodles could only dream of being as cool.

[Side A]

Reincarnated Echoes Copper Green Intent Gaze Up at the Stars Before Concession Vempair Survaivors

[Side B]

When the Clouds Drown No Mortals Allowed Unholy Invocation Needs More Fighting The Beginning Red & Blue

[Side C]

Gatti Amari Song of Mana Peji 18 Moms are Tough Sole Solution

[Side D]

Dust Elementals Temptation of the Occult The Eudaimonia Machine Cosmic Delight It Stares Back Extinguished Flame

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!