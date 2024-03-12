Posted in: Games, iam8bit, Indie Games, Music, Soundtrack, Video Games, Vinyl | Tagged: Poncle, Vampire Survivors
Vampire Survivors Vinyl Soundtrack Vol. 1 Announced
The crew at iam8bit have announced the first volume of music from the game Vampire Survivors, set to be released on vinyl this week.
Article Summary
- Vampire Survivors Vol. 1 Vinyl Soundtrack by iam8bit releases on March 14, 2024.
- Features 22 tracks from the game on blood-splatter-colored red wax over 2 LPs.
- Music by Daniele Zandara, Filippo Vicarelli, and Will Davies, blending nostalgia and modernity.
- Original cover art by Nimit Malavia, capturing the game's essence in vinyl form.
Poncle have teamed up with iam8bit to release a special vinyl soundtrack, as we're getting Vampire Survivors Vol. 1 later this week. This two LP release comes with many of the well-known and familiar tracks from the indie game, which you have more than likely killed thousands of vampires to, as it gives meaning to the never-ending onslaught of bloodsuckers that you are laying waste to. The album will officially go on sale on March 14, 2024, starting at 9 a.m. PT, going for $43 and shipping immediately. We have more details on the soundtrack for you here.
Vampire Survivors Vol. 1
The vinyl soundtrack, which offers every track from disc 1 of the original digital soundtrack, is part sendup, part-tribute, but still wholly original. Survivor's synthy soundtrack, crafted by the super trio of Daniele Zandara, Filippo Vicarelli, and Will Davies, harkens back to vampire-slaying franchises of yore. But it does so in a decidedly modern soundscape, exploring things that were impossible on old sound chips. The resulting music is epic, nostalgic, and unexpected, packed with rad riffs and high-impact drum fills alike. The Vampire Survivors Vol.1 2xLP soundtrack features 22 songs across four sides pulled from Disc 1 of the digital soundtrack, pressed on blood-splatter-colored red wax. The discs slide into a spooky slipcase that features original cover art from illustrator Nimit Malavia. It perfectly captures the mood of Vampire Survivors with a piece so bodacious and badass, your middle school doodles could only dream of being as cool.
[Side A]
-
Reincarnated Echoes
-
Copper Green Intent
-
Gaze Up at the Stars
-
Before Concession
-
Vempair Survaivors
[Side B]
-
When the Clouds Drown
-
No Mortals Allowed
-
Unholy Invocation
-
Needs More Fighting
-
The Beginning
-
Red & Blue
[Side C]
-
Gatti Amari
-
Song of Mana
-
Peji 18
-
Moms are Tough
-
Sole Solution
[Side D]
-
Dust Elementals
-
Temptation of the Occult
-
The Eudaimonia Machine
-
Cosmic Delight
-
It Stares Back
-
Extinguished Flame