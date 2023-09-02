Posted in: Games, Paradox Interactive, Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2, Video Games | Tagged: the chinese room, Vampire the Masquerade

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 Gets A New Developer

Paradox Interactive revealed that developer The Chinese Room will be taking over for Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2.

During PAX West 2023, Paradox Interactive revealed that Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 now has a new developer with The Chinese Room. After what has been a rocky development and hiatus from the ong-awaited sequel, the company has turned to the Sumo Digital-owned studio for help in taking charge of its development and execution. Apparently, the company will do a massive gameplay reveal in January 2024, with a predicted launch in Fall 2024. For now, the company released a brand new announcement trailer for the game, which we have for you below, along with a couple of quotes from both parties involved in the game. We also have a proper studio reveal video as they discuss the work going into the game.

"Vampire: The Masquerade holds a special place in our hearts. The story world's dark setting filled with intricate narratives built on top of modern society perfectly fits our studio's catalog," said Ed Daly, Studio Director at The Chinese Room. "Bloodlines 2 is our most ambitious project to date. Fans of the franchise have been eagerly awaiting this game, and we are up to the challenge. We are bringing more than 15 years of award-winning experience to the project, creating a game that honors the legacy of its predecessor while bringing its gameplay to the modern era."



"We were immediately impressed when we saw The Chinese Room's proposal for Bloodlines 2. They have a true passion for the source material, making them ideal partners to develop a story in the Vampire: The Masquerade setting that resonates with players," said Sean Greaney, Vice President of World of Darkness at publisher Paradox Interactive. "We are committed to making Bloodlines 2 a success. Bringing on a studio that shares our vision was critical to helping us achieve these goals. Fans of the franchise can rest assured knowing that Bloodlines 2 is in good hands, and we will have more to share with you in January."

