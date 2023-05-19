Dragon Ball Super Reveals Resurgence: Goku & Chichi Dragon Ball Super Card Game has more cards from the upcoming expansion Resurgence to show with today's previews featuring Goku & Chichi.

Bandai has begun to roll out details for the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. While official pack art has not yet been revealed, the promotional materials say that this set is themed to "Resurgence" with the word used as a proper noun. That seems to be the set title reveal. For now, we will go under the strong hint that the set will be called Zenkai Series – Resurgence. This is the fourth expansion of Zenkai Series and is overall the 21st main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. So far, we can confirm that the set will include a God Rare, though we do not yet know who will join Vegeta and Bardock as the GDR focus. We can also confirm some of the set's focuses as the Golden Frieza Saga from Dragon Ball Super as well as Dead Zone, the first Z-era movie which featured Garlic Jr. Today, let's take a look at more cards from the Red-colored section of this upcoming set.

We begin today's previews with a Super Rare card featuring Goku doing a Kamehameha. This card is called Son Goku, Overwhelming Power SR and its gold-stamped foil is rendered as beams of power coming out of his charging Kamehameha. This isn't the first time we've seen the gold foil appear in this way, but it quite simply works. Chi-Chi, Protecting Mother features Goku's wife and Gohan's mother doing what she does best from Z and on: demanding that Goku stop getting Gohan into trouble so he can focus on his studies.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Resurgence, the next installment of the Zenkai Series.