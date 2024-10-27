Posted in: Games, Paradox Interactive, Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2, Video Games | Tagged: Vampire the Masquerade

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 Talks Blood Resonance

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 has a new dev diary out as they explore Blood Resonance and how clan abilities will work

Paradox Interactive and developer The Chinese Room have released a new developer diary for Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2, as they discuss Blood Resonance and Clan Abilities. This particular blog has a few contributors as they chat with Lead Game Designer Gavin Hood, Senior Game Designer Max Bottomley, Senior Concept Artist Jordan Grimmer, and Senior Narrative Designer Arone LeBray, going more in-depth as to how players will essentially gain powers and abilities throughout the course of the game, and then utilize them to their best effect as they grow in power over time. We have a couple of snippets for you below as development on the game continues.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 — Blood Resonance

Blood Resonance is an important part of your journey when exploring the city. It feeds (pun intended) into how you tailor Phyre's abilities to match your vampiric playstyle and fantasy. When exploring Seattle, you can find pedestrians with one of three potential blood resonances: Melancholic (feeling anxious or afraid), Sanguine (feeling aroused/sexual attraction), and Choleric (feeling annoyed or angry). This is something only a vampire can know so you need to use your Heightened Senses to identify these pedestrians. Once found, you need to "turn" these pedestrians fully resonated. This is done through conversations, in which you will attempt to manipulate your victim's emotions as needed. With this feature, it was important to us that roleplaying affected the outcomes of these conversations, so the way you act throughout the game determines what conversation options are available. Also, your appearance is an important factor in these conversations, so choose your wardrobe wisely!

Cross-Clan Abilities

As your key to unlocking clan abilities beyond your clan's base set, Blood Resonance opens up a lot of options for players who like to experiment. You'll find abilities that already befit your bloodline much easier to unlock, and generally will suit your style of play best. For instance, a Banu Haqim Phyre can get hold of blood sorcery powers relatively easily, but if you're committed, all abilities can eventually be gotten hold of. To collect resonant blood even faster, certain abilities induce a blood resonance on their own – Brujah's Taunt will fill people with rage, causing them to gain Choleric blood resonance right away.

