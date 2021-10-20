Vampire: The Masquerade Rivals Puts Next Expansion On Pre-Order

Renegade Game Studios has put the next expansion for Vampire: The Masquerade Rivals up for pre-order to be released before year's end. The expansion called The Wolf & The Rat will be adding two new clans to the mix, giving you 128 cards over two pre-constructed decks. Essentially spicing up the gameplay to the main game by giving you some new options for you to take advantage of. There's a number of other components thrown into the mix as well as you're getting two Fear Tokens, a Grey leader Token, 20 Grey Blood/Prestige Tokens, a rulebook, and four card storage dividers. So it's more than just an average expansion. You can read more about it below and check out a pair of videos from the team showing it off.

The Wolf & The Rat is an expansion for Vampire: The Masquerade Rivals that adds two new clans: Gangrel & Nosferatu. Connected through animalism, but divided by opposing loyalties, the Gangrel and Nosferatu provide ample opportunity to unleash the beast within and explore the more feral side of their clan's animal nature. You may play these two clans head-to-head with the pre-constructed decks provided, or integrate them with your Core Set and other expansions to create unique strategies for conquering your foes!

Like the core set and Blood & Alchemy Expansions, The Wolf & The Rat introduces new Vampire clans, each with their own pre-constructed decks, in addition to new cards opening up additional deck possibilities for these and the already existing clans! Call upon the city's animal population as the bestial Gangrel clan, or take on the role of the Nosferatu who interact with the mortal inhabitants and desire to keep them safe for their own purposes… Both new clans have unique and exciting playstyles and potential to combine with existing cards and clans for even more depth!