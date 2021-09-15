Vampire: The Masquerade Second Inquisition & Book Of Nod Revealed
Renegade Game Studios has revealed more details about two new sourcebooks coming to the Vampire: The Masquerade TTRPG. Earlier this year the company revealed a few different books and additions to the game would be coming, two of those being the Second Inquisition sourcebook and The Book Of Nod. The details on both of these books are brief as they don't want to give away too much about the content. But it doesn't matter much at the moment as we won't be seeing them for a minute. The Second Inquisition is currently slated for a January 2022 release, while The Book Of Nod won't be coming out until October 2022. (Over a full year?!?) You can check out the covers and read what info was released as you can pre-order both of them at the links above.
Vampire: The Masquerade – Second Inquisition
The Second Inquisition details the secret Church and the hidden State, hunting the hunters in cities and across continents. An antagonists' guide to the rising Second Inquisition, this Vampire: The Masquerade book contains:
- Opponents of your Kindred, and their special forces and equipment.
- Information on the fires rising against the world's vampires, stoked by the Society of St. Leopold and the American FIRSTLIGHT black program.
- New tools to expand your chronicles, including eldritch Artifacts, dozens of dangerous antagonists, and the tactics your coterie can use to fight back.
Vampire: The Masquerade – The Book Of Nod
The first vampires remember their first nights, but do not speak of them. Others have heard tales, but know better than to believe them. The wise speak of The Book of Nod, but none have seen this fabled book of ancient lore. The Book Of Nod is a collection of mythic texts presented as a poem. Rather than a book of game mechanics, this Vampire: The Masquerade book can be used as a prop and for lore, as it outlines the genesis of vampires with the mythology of Caine.
Their stories begin with the Chronicle of Caine and the earliest nights of the vampire. The Chronicle of Shadow reveals Caine's hidden teachings. Finally, the Chronicle of Secrets unveils the deepest mysteries of the Damned, including the coming dread of Gehenna. Presented as an epic poem, the Book of Nod is an in-game resource, viewed as sacred by Noddist scholars and most vampire elders, especially of the Sabbat. Rather than a book of game mechanics, this book can be used as a prop and for lore, as it outlines the genesis of vampires with the mythology of Caine.
- Faux-leather bound hardcover book with silver foil, gilded pages, and a blood-red ribbon.
- Rich mythology of the creation of vampires, usable as an in-game prop, clues, and Story motivation for players, or as Storyteller inspiration.
- A perfect companion to Sabbat: The Black Hand for your 5th Edition Vampire: The Masquerade game.
- Loaded with legacy art from the original printing.