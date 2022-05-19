Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong Releases New Launch Trailer

Nacon is celebrating the release of Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong with the release of an official launch trailer showing it off. The game offers a different take on traditional RPG titles as you'll be solving a mystery among vampires in Boston with you switching between three different characters, trying to find who is behind an attack before the city's factions end up in a blood war. You will infiltrate, investigate and get answers, using each of your supernatural powers when necessary, but not too much to expose you. Enjoy the latest trailer down below as you can now play the game on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation consoles.

Mysterious assassins have attacked the Boston Camarilla – a secret society comprising most of the vampires in the city. Galeb Bazory, Emem Louis, and Leysha are tasked by the Prince of the city's Kindred with learning the identity of the attackers as well as the motives underlying the large-scale attack. The orders are simple: infiltrate, investigate and get answers, using supernatural powers if necessary. In this adaptation of the pen and paper game, players of Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong take control of three heroes with their own character sheets. Through their choices, they will shape the stats of their characters.

Using their Skills, it is possible to pick a lock, intimidate an NPC or make more efficient deductions based on hints. The protagonists also have vampiric powers, known as Disciplines, allowing them to reach inaccessible areas, conceal their presence, or foresee potential futures. Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong combines the exploration of a wide variety of environments, skillfully-crafted dialogs, clever puzzles, and a branching story where every choice comes with a consequence. The characters are finely developed and, faithful to the World of Darkness IP, reveal that they are monsters in spite of their human appearance.