Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong Reveals New Character

Nacon and Big Bad Wolf Studio dropped a new trailer for Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong as they revealed a new character. The team has slowly been rolling out introductions to the people you will encounter in the game. They previously had revealed two of the hero characters with Galeb and Leysha, but this latest trailer shows off the third playable character as players can get more info on Emem. A character that looks disarming from afar until you get closer and realize it's already too late. Enjoy the trailer down at the bottom with some added info as the game is being planned for release sometime in February 2022 for the Epic Games Store.

In this new video we meet Emem. Although she looks like a young woman with magnetic charm, this vampire is actually 100 years old. A former jazz diva, she now belongs to the Toreador clan after having been transformed by Hilda, the love of her life. The video depicts an attack in the streets of Boston, but the prey is not necessarily the one who seems to be the weakest… Emem ultimately reveals her powers, from the Disciplines of Celerity and Presence, which can make her virtually invisible.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong | Emem Character Trailer (https://youtu.be/20_muVoqaI8)

In this narrative RPG adapted from the 5th edition of Vampire: The Masquerade, the player takes control of 3 vampires belonging to different clans of the Camarilla, the secret society to which most vampires belong. Weaving between their intertwined tales, the player has to confront the different points of view of his characters to unravel fact from fiction. With whispers of conspiracy, murder and power struggles, the player must protect his clan, discover the truth and above all enforce the Masquerade, the vampire law designed to conceal the existence of creatures of the night from humans.