Vampire Therapist Releases New Distortions Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for Vampire Therapist, as the team explore the fact that issues don't just vanish because you're immortal.

Indie game developer and publisher Little Bat Games has released a new trailer for their upcoming horror therapy title, Vampire Therapist. This latest "Distortions" trailer goes a little deeper into the fact that just because you're immortal doesn't mean your mental issues don't follow you for eternity. Especially addressing "should" statements. Enjoy the trailer as the devs are still aiming to release the game in Q2 2024.

Vampire Therapist

Vampire Therapist is a narrative adventure in the vein (get it) of What We Do in the Shadows, the horror works of Mel Brooks, Monty Python, and Horrible Histories, where you play as a reformed bloodsucker helping other vampires find inner peace. Take on the role of Sam, a former rootin', tootin' Wild West gunslinger who escaped his day-to-day of murder and mayhem and realized, after a hundred years or so, that there's a whole lot more to unlife than blood, lace, and leather. Dragging himself from the quagmire of the Old West, Sam teams up with a 3000-year-old vampire living in Europe who's willing to show him the therapy ropes. Immerse yourself into this alternate world and meet your clients: self-hating vampires, agoraphobic social media addicts, supernatural narcissists, and victims of centuries-old capitalistic systems. You can't fix the world, but maybe you can help other vampires accept it. That is, if you can accept yourself first.

Real Therapy Concepts: You'll learn and apply real cognitive behavioral therapy concepts vetted by licensed therapists. By challenging client statements that contain "cognitive distortions," you'll help vampires see where their thoughts don't match reality.

You'll learn and apply real cognitive behavioral therapy concepts vetted by licensed therapists. By challenging client statements that contain "cognitive distortions," you'll help vampires see where their thoughts don't match reality. A Comedic Look Through History: Meet emotionally damaged vampires from ancient Greece, Renaissance Italy, Tudor England, and the Bronze Age.

Meet emotionally damaged vampires from ancient Greece, Renaissance Italy, Tudor England, and the Bronze Age. Singular Voice Acting: Vampire Therapist is fully voiced, with many characters played by a single actor (Cyrus Nemati, Hades' Ares, Dionysus, and Theseus). It promises to be a singular experience.

Vampire Therapist is fully voiced, with many characters played by a single actor (Cyrus Nemati, Hades' Ares, Dionysus, and Theseus). It promises to be a singular experience. Unique Setting: Vampire Therapist merges cozy self-introspection with a dark European goth vibe. In fact, the whole thing takes above a goth club in Germany filled with willing necks to bite.

Vampire Therapist merges cozy self-introspection with a dark European goth vibe. In fact, the whole thing takes above a goth club in Germany filled with willing necks to bite. Minigames: Learn mindfulness meditation, safely and consensually bite sexy necks.

