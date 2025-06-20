Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Mehuman Games, Toplitz Production, Vampire Dynasty, Vampires: Bloodlord Rising

Vampires: Bloodlord Rising Confirms Early Access Release Date

Vampires: Bloodlord Rising has a brand-new trailer out, showing off more of the game and also confirming the Early Access release date

Article Summary Vampires: Bloodlord Rising launches in Early Access on Steam October 23 with a new gameplay trailer revealed.

Play as Dragos, a newly turned vampire struggling between bloodlust and protecting the people of Sangavia.

Build and customize vast gothic castles, expanding your vampire influence and unique abilities in the world.

Explore a dangerous open world, master supernatural powers, and shape your destiny as good or tyrant vampire lord.

Indie game developer Mehuman Games and publisher Toplitz Production dropped a new trailer for Vampires: Bloodlord Rising this week, confirming the game's release date. Aside from giving us a better look at the gameplay to come, the team has revealed that the game will enter Early Access on October 23 on Steam. For now, enjoy checking out the footage above.

Vampires: Bloodlord Rising

You are Dragos. A survivor of a vampire attack turned into a creature of the night. You have to find your place in a world where vampires are at the top of the food chain. Torn between the urge to satisfy your hunger for blood and your responsibility towards the people you swore to protect in the fictitious Balkan area of Sangavia. Unravel the secret of the twisted history of Sangavias past. Build and customize a castle to extend your influence and to further your character's abilities. Experience a cinematic story confronting you with gut-wrenching decisions that will decide the fate of Sangavia forever.

Explore a huge open world where the diverse mountain ranges, forests, dungeons, swamps, and other areas are filled with discoveries as well as dangers. Treacherous enemies await, but all who are daring enough to tempt fate and explore their surroundings will be rewarded handsomely. Plan, build, and customize beautiful medieval or gothic-inspired multi-level castles with imposing watchtowers. You have dozens of wall pieces, roofs, floors, staircases, decor, and furniture available to create the castle of your dreams – or nightmares. All are fully customizable, so your creation can rival the home of Count Dracula. And don't forget your coffin. So you can Rest In Piece In Style!

You decide who lives, who dies, and who will be your eternal follower. Do you succumb to the blood thirst and become a tyrant, or will you try to serve the people you swore to protect and become a benevolent ruler? Explore the strengths and weaknesses of your votaries to ensure that only the most skilled join your vampire family. Enjoy being a vampire by leveraging superhuman strength, heightened perception, enhanced speed, and more. With your new abilities, you are able to see, hear, and taste a world unreachable and unseen to mortals. You can even take control of a bat and explore the vast open-world flying.

