Victoria 3's First Immersion Pack Releases On May 22nd Victoria 3 will be getting a new DLC from Paradox Interactive, as Voice of the People will be free for the game on May 22nd.

Paradox Interactive has revealed a new DLC coming to Victoria 3, as they are releasing the first immersion pack called Voice Of The People. This will be a completely free addition to the game that will bring about a number of additions that bring history to the game. Essentially focusing on all of the things that happened in a century of "dramatic political upheaval" that brought about more figureheads and world leaders into the public spotlight as they rallied against tradition and forced change in social and economic areas. As you can see from the dev notes and the trailer below, this will add a ton of content tied to that very notion. The DLC will be released on May 22nd, but until then, enjoy the preview.

"In Victoria 3: Voice of the People, the new Agitator system is highlighted with the addition of dozens of historical figures who break convention and build political power behind the force of their personality. Meet intellectuals like Mikhail Bakunin, conservative militarists like Georges Boulanger, and voices for freedom like Frederick Douglas in this addition to Paradox Interactive's critically acclaimed historical society simulation."