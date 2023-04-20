Victoria 3's First Immersion Pack Releases On May 22nd
Victoria 3 will be getting a new DLC from Paradox Interactive, as Voice of the People will be free for the game on May 22nd.
Paradox Interactive has revealed a new DLC coming to Victoria 3, as they are releasing the first immersion pack called Voice Of The People. This will be a completely free addition to the game that will bring about a number of additions that bring history to the game. Essentially focusing on all of the things that happened in a century of "dramatic political upheaval" that brought about more figureheads and world leaders into the public spotlight as they rallied against tradition and forced change in social and economic areas. As you can see from the dev notes and the trailer below, this will add a ton of content tied to that very notion. The DLC will be released on May 22nd, but until then, enjoy the preview.
"In Victoria 3: Voice of the People, the new Agitator system is highlighted with the addition of dozens of historical figures who break convention and build political power behind the force of their personality. Meet intellectuals like Mikhail Bakunin, conservative militarists like Georges Boulanger, and voices for freedom like Frederick Douglas in this addition to Paradox Interactive's critically acclaimed historical society simulation."
- Over 60 New Historical Characters: Explore new alternate histories with real historical characters, including John Brown, Emmeline Pankhurst, and Enver Pasha.
- Special Agitator Actions: Aid the agitators by promoting them to lead Interest Groups, or send them into exile to blunt their impact. You can also, in some cases, invite other nations' exiles into your society to take advantage of their ideas.
- Unique French Content: New events, journal missions, and decisions inspired by French history. Press your advantage in Northern Africa, back one of many royal claimants, or establish a strong French Empire in Europe and worldwide.
- New French Buildings: Historic structures from France added to the map.
- New Art: A paper map unique to Voice of the People, wrapped in a new art nouveau appearance. New animations for revolutions highlight the interest groups in revolt, and new clothing and uniforms are added for many societies.