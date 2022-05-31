Arc World Tour 2022 Announces Schedule & More

Arc System Works revealed the return of the Arc World Tour 2022, as they announced several dates for the esports series this Summer. If you're unfamiliar with the series, this is a fighting game event specifically featuring ASW titles such as Guilty Gear -Strive- (GGST) and DNF Duel (DNF). Much like how Capcom and Bandai Namco hold their own events with Street Fighter and Tekken. Aside from events here and there through other organizers such as Red Bull, the majority of events for Arc have been online only due to the pandemic.

That all changes starting this August as they are going back to in-person competitions with the first event taking place during EVO 2022 in Las Vegas. With more planned in France, England, South Korea, Japan, The Philipines, and the United States. We have more details to the schedule below as we're not waiting to find out more information on how to qualify to compete in these events, as we're less than three months from the first one.

Eight players will be invited to the finals tournament for each game. Select events in each region worldwide will be recognized as AWT 2022 qualifier tournaments. The winner of each of these tournaments will earn a spot at the finals tournament. One winner will be selected from each tournament, with the exception of the DNF Duel tournament at CEOtaku, as the top two players will receive invitations to the finals. The winners of qualifier tournaments held in select regions across the world shall be invited to the finals tournament, which will be held in the United States California in March 2023. August 5-7, 2022: Evolution Championship Series 2022 (Las Vegas)

Evolution Championship Series 2022 (Las Vegas) August 19-21, 2022: VSFighting (Birmingham, England)

August 19-21, 2022: VSFighting (Birmingham, England) September 17-18, 2022: REV Major (Manila, Philippines)

September 23-25, 2022: CEOtaku (Florida)

October 1-2, 2022: The MIXUP (Lyon, France)

Autumn 2022: TBA (South Korea)

December 2022: ARCREVO Japan 2022 (Tokyo, Japan)

February 2023: Frosty Faustings (Chicago, Illinois)