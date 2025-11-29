Posted in: Games, Ubisoft, Video Games | Tagged: avatar, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – From the Ashes Drops New Dev Video

Check out the latest video for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – From the Ashes as the developers do a proper walkthrough of the exxpansion

Ubisoft recently released a new gameplay video for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, as we get a proper walkthrough for From the Ashes. The video features Creative Director Omar Bauali, taking you step-by-step through the game's content without getting too into spoilers about the story, showing off what you can expect from the expansion. We have more details from the team below about it as the expansion is still set to launch on December 19, 2025.

In this walkthrough, players get an overview of the new story of Na'vi warrior, So'lek as he sets out to save those he loves in addition to the brutal and visceral combat mechanics that define the expansion. Omar Bouali, Creative Director at Massive Entertainment, guides viewers through a pivotal mission where So'lek, a battle-hardened Na'vi warrior, infiltrates the Arahane Hometree which is now occupied by the RDA and ruthless Ash clan. Once lush and vibrant, the Kinglor Forest now lies in ruin as the invaders aim to seize full control and wipe out the Resistance with particular attention paid to the Sarentu and So'lek. Armed only with his bow and knife, So'lek demonstrates the brutal efficiency of stealth and combat Finishers, and the ability to channel his Warrior Senses for heightened lethality.

The Ash clan marks the introduction of a new enemy to the world of Frontiers of Pandora, the agile, ruthless, and relentless Mangkwan warband infiltrating the Western Frontier led by Wukula. To save those he loves, So'lek will have to challenge his beliefs by facing off against, and even taking the life of another Na'vi. In From the Ashes, combat also escalates in this more hostile version of the Kinglor Forest through the RDA's advanced technology, including upgraded AMPs, Skel suits, and hellhounds, while So'lek leverages his bond with his Ikran, Ìley for aerial support and tactical repositioning. By taking down those that stand in their way, players will earn XP in the form of Dog Tags, enabling So'lek to broaden his warrior skills in both combat and stealth through a streamlined progression system.

