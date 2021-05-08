Elyon's First Closed Beta Now Funning In Europe & North America

Kakao Games and Bluehole Studio have launched the first closed beta for Elyon this week as they test out the system. The beta is currently in progress and will be running through May 10th in both North America and Europe. Players will be able to play all the game's general contents localized in English as the team tests out everything they can with an active roster. During the weekend, players can also experience massive scale Realm Wars and Clan vs Clan Wars. You can read more about what's happening in the beta right now down below.