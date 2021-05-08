Elyon's First Closed Beta Now Funning In Europe & North America
Kakao Games and Bluehole Studio have launched the first closed beta for Elyon this week as they test out the system. The beta is currently in progress and will be running through May 10th in both North America and Europe. Players will be able to play all the game's general contents localized in English as the team tests out everything they can with an active roster. During the weekend, players can also experience massive scale Realm Wars and Clan vs Clan Wars. You can read more about what's happening in the beta right now down below.
Throughout the beta, Kakao Games will be broadcasting on their Twitch channel from May 6 to 9 between 15:00 and 21:00 UTC. The broadcast will provide an introduction and guide to Elyon's mechanics & classes, interviews with community players and our very own CM Karim participating in the Realm Wars. For players who have not received closed beta access, a number of keys will be provided, along with a small amount of game passes that can be used during the official launch later this year!Over the past few years Elyon (formerly known as A:IR) has gone through vast changes in many parts of its gameplay experience, from leveling flow adjustments to the conversion of the combat into an action-based system. While Bluehole Studio, Inc. are continuously working on making Elyon a great MMORPG, Kakao Games are preparing at an ever-increasing pace to release the game outside of Korea and are excited to hear players' feedback!Elyon Game Features:Extensive character customization
- Create your own unique character with extensive customization tools and detail-oriented options. Want to go the extra mile? Take your look to the next level with the Equipment Dye system.Deep skill customization
- Modify the way your skills and character respond with Skill Attributes, Rune Attributes, and Mana Awakening.Realm vs Realm battles
- Engage in large scale Realm vs Realm battles with the assistance of heavy artillery, mechas, and dragons!Clan Wars
- Compete with other clans and establish yourself as the best of the best. Top clans get to control Dimensional Portals and collect taxes from any player that enters them.Gather, craft, and trade
- Make your own high grade equipment and other consumables that will aid you in battle. Have unused materials? You can sell them via Trading and make a profit!Open-world PvP
- Players of opposing Realms can attack each other anywhere in the world. When in conflict zones, players can claim Laurel Wreaths of Greed, allowing them to attack any player be it enemy or ally – but the use of such power comes with dire risks.Dungeons, Arenas and Dimensional Portals in Elyon
- Enjoy a variety of PvP and PvE content, from classic 1vs1 to Free For All arenas, to dungeons filled with clever mechanics. Dimensional Portals will lead you to planes of rich resources that will help you become stronger.