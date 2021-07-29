Epic Games Announces Fortnite Rift Tour Event For August

This morning, Epic Games revealed that they will be holding a special event in Fortnite next month as they will be launching the Rift Tour. From August 6th-8th, you will be able to jump into the game for what they are billing as "an experience like no other" as you'll be taking a music-filled journey into new magical realities with a "record-breaking superstar". So basically for three days straight, the game will not be the game you know as it will most likely be changing constantly, and they're lining up a special musical guest to provide the soundtrack to the experience. The company will reveal more details about it on August 2nd, but for now, here's what they have as you can get on some of the rewards now.

Starting today, you can unlock rewards for the first wave of Rift Tour quests. Hop into the game between July 29th through August 8th to unlock the first rewards. Before the Tour Rewards: Cosmic Cuddles Loading Screen (Art by Delicious Design League), Rift-sterpiece Spray, and Cloudy Kitty Emoticon. Because the Rift Tour experience spans five showtimes over three days, we've added the Rift Tour tab to the game menu. The Rift Tour tab allows you and your friends to schedule the showtimes you plan to attend, as well as keep up-to-speed on the latest Rift Tour Quests.

"Fortnite is a place for the imagination and the impossible. With Rift Tour, we're bringing a musical journey to life that players can experience, feel, and join alongside their friends," says Phil Rampulla, Head of Brand at Epic Games, "We can't wait to reveal our chart-topping headliner, and can't wait for fans around the world to celebrate with us."