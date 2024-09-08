Posted in: Games, KoeiTecmo, Video Games | Tagged: Atelier Yumia, Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land

Koei Tecmo Announces New Atelier Game With Atelier Yumia

Koei Tecmo has a brand new Atelier title on the way, as Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land arrives in March

Join Yumia Liessfeldt and her companions on a quest to uncover the truth behind the Aladissian Empire's fall.

Explore themes of memory and forbidden alchemy across a vast continent with diverse biomes and hidden secrets.

New Simple Synthesis feature lets players craft on-the-go; build and decorate your own base for the first time in the series.

Koei Tecmo revealed their latest Atelier title with the incredibly long title Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land. This is an all-new adventure featuring Yumia Liessfeldt and her companions, who are on a quest to uncover the truth behind the fall of the Aladissian Empire. You'll travel all across a ruined continent while creating a path of her own with friends by her side. We have more info here and the trailer above as the game will be released on March 21, 2025, for PC and all three major consoles.

Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land

Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land takes players on a journey exploring the theme of memory. Playing as Yumia Liessfeldt, a young alchemist who lost her mother in an accident when she was young, players set out to uncover the forbidden art of alchemy while also learning the true intentions of Yumia's mother, who hid her identity as an alchemist. Along the way, Yumia joins the Aladiss Research Team, where she meets Vikto von Duerer and his younger sister, Isla von Duerer. There, they are also joined by an assorted cast of characters, including a mysterious woman, a timid demi-human, and a former adventurer with spectacular experiences.

Together, Yumia and her companions will travel across the vast continent that was once the Aladissian Empire, where all civilization has perished. Players will have a wide range of actions and items at their disposal throughout the adventure, allowing them to explore a vast open world made up of different biomes as they make their way through these unknown lands, gathering materials that can be used to synthesize and craft new items for use in their quest – both during exploration and combat. Not only will fans be able to craft items without having to return to their base thanks to the "Simple Synthesis" feature, but for the first time in the series, fans will also be able to build, furnish, and decorate their own base with the all-new "Building" feature!

