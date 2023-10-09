Posted in: Games, Video Games, Zen Studios | Tagged: duke nukem, Pinball M

Pinball M Reveals New Duke Nukem Launch Table

Pinball M is getting nuclear as Zen Studios revealed a new partnership with Gearbox Publishing to bring Duke Nukem to the game.

Indie game developer and publisher Zen Studios revealed a new table coming to Pinball M, as players will be getting a special Duke Nukem table at launch. The company has partnered up with Gearbox Publishing to bring the character and aspects of the franchise to their new virtual pinball game that, so far, has had a focus on horror titles. And while the world of Duke Nukem doesn't fall out of the range of horror, it is an interesting choice to see. We have more info and a trailer below, as we're still waiting on a launch date for the game.

"Duke Nukem: Big Shot Pinball joins an already illustrious launch library for Pinball M, featuring Chucky's Killer Pinball, Dead by Daylight Pinball, and Zen's own creation: Wrath of the Elder Gods: Director's Cut. Pinball M will be released soon on Steam, the Epic Games Store, Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch. Pinball M is a brand-new digital pinball platform designed especially for horror fans. Each table is fully loaded with gameplay designed to keep players on the edge of their seats, featuring assets inspired by their source material for an authentic experience."

"Get ready to tilt into terror. The new horror-inspired pinball platform for fearless players. Prove your skills on the most sinister, gory, and badass tables ever brought to life. Spine-chilling features include."

Wrath of the Elder Gods: Director's Cut – experience the eldritch horror unrestricted for free.

A library of brand-new, never-before-seen tables filled with fear and carnage.

Thrilling competition in another Zen Studios' ultimate pinball simulation.

"Sink your teeth into these tables as DLC at launch."

Chucky's Killer Pinball: Step into a twisted realm where the innocent becomes sinister, and the playful turns menacing. Navigate through an eerie playfield where Chucky lurks in the shadows, ready to pounce.

Step into a twisted realm where the innocent becomes sinister, and the playful turns menacing. Navigate through an eerie playfield where Chucky lurks in the shadows, ready to pounce. Dead by Daylight Pinball: Become the hunter or even the hunted in a thrilling fusion of classic pinball and the excitement of one of the most popular horror games ever created.

